Where Has Franklin’s Government Moved Awaiting New Town Hall?

Residents of Franklin will soon see fencing going up around the 1970s-era mall that has served as Franklin City Hall for more than 42 years. What was supposed to be a short-term fix, ended up extending long beyond the life of the building. The city has been fighting roof leaks, incompatible architecture, unpleasant working conditions, and no windows for years. The new City Hall is expected to be completed in mid-2027.

Franklin will be redeveloping the site of the old single floor mall on the historic Square into a state-of-the-art three-story City Hall facility, inclusive of public meeting spaces, additional parking, activated streetscape, outdoor gathering spaces, potential retail, and site improvements. The existing parking structure on Second Avenue and the Pull Tight Theater will remain on-site.

The new design will address the building’s prominence on the historic downtown square, providing an entrance that is inviting to the public and in keeping with the surrounding architecture. The structure will also be better organized to make public interaction easier.

Recently, city administration moved out of the old facility and into several locations on Columbia Avenue. Administration will be located in the First Bank building at 740 Columbia Avenue near the police station. Human Resources, Finance, Budgeting and Performance, Purchasing and the legal department will be located here. Community Development is now located at 120 Ninth Avenue South. Departments to be found at this location include Engineering, Planning, Building and Neighborhood Services. Billing, Licensing, Emergency Management, Technology, and Video Production/Franklin Television has moved into the large white colonial-style home at 204 Ninth Avenue South.

Parking is available on Acton Avenue, Ninth Avenue South, in the lot next to the First Bank building and in the lot across the street from 204 Ninth Avenue South. As a part of parking planning, Acton Street has become one-way with parallel parking along the street.

The last department to move will be the Fire Administration. Their interim office space will be located at the old Franklin Special District (FSD) office on Highway 96 West. This move will occur within the next week or so, according to Gerth. FSD has moved to a new building on Eddy Lane.

Many people have been involved in the project, but Vernon Gerth, Assistant City Administrator, Community and Economic Development, coordinated the planning and logistics of the recent move from the old City Hall facilities into the new locations. He has also worked closely with Kelly Dannenfelser, Assistant Director of Long Range and Historic Preservation.

The new City Hall will have lots of natural light and have the number one want that came out of all of the community studies fulfilled, one entrance, instead of the current five entrances. The design will also offer attractive views along Third Avenue and a one-acre park.

City Hall was housed in several different locations on the Square before moving into the old mall location in the 1980s after the mall had closed. One of those locations is the building that is currently home to Onyx and Alabaster. But this newest, 115,700 square foot location is planned to serve the community for generations to come.

“This is going to be a huge project,” said Dannenfelser.

