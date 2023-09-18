Closing on Your Home Listing Goes Smoothly with a Strong Real Estate Team

The right combination of a beautiful home and excellent guidance from a real estate team moves listings quickly. Recently sold 6788 Pleasant Gate Lane is a perfect example of how that winning combination will help you sell your home.

Located in a prime location off of Arno Road in College Grove, TN, this listing was just minutes from Berry Hills retail and was situated in the picturesque neighborhood of Falls Grove. In addition to stunning homes, buying in Falls Grove provides access to desirable community features such as a fitness center, clubhouse, and pool within walking distance and for the exclusive use of neighborhood residents.

With peaceful pastoral views and glowing fresh interiors, this picture-perfect home was sold over the asking price in just one day with the teamwork of Warren Bradley Partners. With an expert real estate team keeping their eye on all the details, 6788 Pleasant Gate Lane was able to close in just 22 days for $757,700!

Take a peek inside this stunning luxury home recently sold as an exclusive listing with Warren Bradley Partners:

A luxury home in an ideal setting:

The home for sale at 6788 Pleasant Gate Lane was a roomy, open floor plan with a welcoming exterior, tidy landscaping, and a gorgeously painted front door. This home featured five bedrooms and four bathrooms for just over 2770 square feet of living space, with the owner’s suite and an en suite bathroom situated on the first floor. The deck overlooked a private backyard backing up to common ground with peaceful countryside vistas. It’s no wonder the real estate team at Warren Bradley Partners was able to sell this stunning home in just one day!

Glowing interiors showcased with expert photography:

Walking into 6788 Pleasant Gate Lane was a breath of fresh air after new paint throughout the entire interior, and the photography captured the relaxing, welcoming atmosphere.

Photos on your listing are the first impression your buyer receives, and Warren Bradley Partners works with the right photographers to showcase your home beautifully.

Updated features perfectly pictured:

This listing perfectly displayed the newly installed backsplash and the high-quality features of the kitchen at 6788 Pleasant Gate Lane. Additionally, fresh carpeting was laid throughout the home, looking inviting and pristine on the tour on the listing.

Updated and unique features help sell your home, and an experienced real estate team will highlight those advantages to bring you the best buyer for your luxury listing.

Expert staging for a comfortable, welcoming showing:

The staging at 6788 Pleasant Gate Lane was inviting and showcased how well this roomy home could accommodate seating for families and guests. This neutral but comforting environment allowed buyers to visualize themselves in the space.

Expert stagers are another resource that the incredible real estate team at Warren Bradley Partners has to offer so your home gives the best impression to buyers.

Video footage and virtual tours provide additional ways to generate interest in a home:

This listing was brimming with opportunities to demonstrate to a buyer how pleasant life would be at 6788 Pleasant Gate Lane.

Warren Bradley Partners has all the resources in one place to showcase a home to its every advantage. In addition to photography and staging, each listing with their real estate team includes drone footage, interior video tours, and community videos. They provide every opportunity to put your listing in front of the right buyers and motivate them to schedule a showing.

Work with a real estate team for the best results when listing your home.

Warren Bradley Partners believes that teamwork creates the best outcome for their clients. With a team of successful real estate professionals and the trove of resources they offer, your home will be expertly marketed and listed at the correct price to move your sale forward. The recently sold 6788 Pleasant Gate Late is an excellent example of how this detail-oriented real estate team achieves the results you’re looking for.

