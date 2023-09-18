Coming to Hulu in October 2023

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone.

Here is what’s coming to Hulu in October 2023

October 1

  • The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
  • America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
  • Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
  • Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
  • Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series
  • Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
  • Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
  • 21 & Over | 2013
  • 50 First Dates | 2004
  • Abduction | 2011
  • An American Citizen | 1992
  • Beyond JFK | 1991
  • Bogus | 1996
  • Ceremony | 2010
  • Daybreakers | 2010
  • Dark Shadows | 2012
  • Dazed and Confused | 1993
  • Devil’s Due | 2014
  • Die Hard 2 | 1990
  • Don’t Say A Word | 2001
  • The Double | 2013
  • Driven | 2019
  • Easy A | 2010
  • The Empty Man | 2020
  • Exorcism Of Emily Rose | 2005
  • Exorcist: The Beginning | 2004
  • The Extra Man | 2010
  • Fat Albert | 2004
  • Fighting | 2009
  • FoodInc. | 2008
  • Flight Of The Phoenix | 2004
  • Funny People | 2009
  • Godzilla 2000 | 2000
  • Godzilla: Final Wars | 2005
  • Godzilla | 1998
  • Good Day To Be Black And Sexy | 2008
  • Hanna | 2011
  • Hollywood Homicide | 2003
  • The Hunter | 2011
  • Interview With the Vampire | 1994
  • It (Stephen King’s) | 1990
  • Leprechaun | 1993
  • Leprechaun II | 1994
  • Leprechaun III | 1995
  • Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space | 1997
  • Leprechaun V: In The Hood | 2000
  • Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood | 2003
  • Leprechaun Origins | 2014
  • Leprechaun Returns | 2019
  • Little Miss Sunshine | 2006
  • Mona Lisa Smile | 2003
  • Murder on the Orient Express | 2017
  • The New Age | 1994
  • Nightmare Alley | 2021
  • Nobody Walks | 2012
  • Oblivion | 2013
  • The Omen | 2006
  • Ondine | 2009
  • Outrage: Way of the Yakuza | 2010
  • Perfect Stranger | 2007
  • Phone Booth | 2003
  • Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands | 2004
  • Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death | 2005
  • Pusher I | 1996
  • Q & A | 1990
  • Rudy | 1993
  • The Sacrament | 2013
  • Shaun Of The Dead | 2004
  • Sleepless in Seattle | 1993
  • Stoker | 2011
  • Sunchaser | 1996
  • Stripper | 1986
  • Synchronicity | 2015
  • That Night | 1993
  • Todo Cambia | 2000
  • Tower Heist | 2011
  • Turtle Beach | 1992
  • Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? | 2007
  • Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? | 2010
  • Underwater | 2020
  • Pain & Gain | 2013
  • Star Trek | 2009
  • Tropic Thunder | 2008
  • It Chapter Two | 2019
  • Doctor Sleep | 2019

October 2

  • Appendage: Film Premiere
  • Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1
  • Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Premiere
  • Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere
  • The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere
  • Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2
  • Alone: An Inside Look
  • America’s Book of Secrets
  • America’s Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1
  • American Haunting: Complete Season 1
  • American Ripper
  • Amish Witches
  • Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8
  • Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
  • Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1
  • Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
  • Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1
  • Casanova Killers : Complete Season 1
  • Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2
  • Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1
  • Dance Moms: : Complete Season 7
  • Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
  • Dead Again: Complete Season 1
  • Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8
  • Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
  • Flip This House: Complete Season 3
  • The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4
  • Killer Kids: Complete Season 1
  • Killer Teens: Complete Season 1
  • Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3
  • Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1
  • Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3
  • Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9
  • Model Killers: Complete Season 1
  • Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
  • Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere
  • My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
  • Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
  • Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1
  • The Unexplained: Complete Season 1
  • Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1
  • Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2

October 5

  • The Boogeyman | 2023

October 6

  • Undead Unluck: Series Premiere
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President: Special Premiere
  • The Tank | 2023
  • Zombie Town | 2023

October 7

  • A Lot of Nothing | 2022

October 8

  • Standing UpFalling Down | 2019
  • Swift | 2019

October 9

  • The Mill: Film Premiere

October 10

  • Finnick | 2022

October 11

  • Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere

October 12

  • Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere
  • Food Tech: Complete Season 1
  • Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere
  • I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4
  • Paranormal State: Complete Season 1
  • Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1
  • The First 48: Complete Season 20
  • Daliland | 2022

October 13

  • Goosebumps: Series Premiere
  • Nocebo | 2022

October 14

  • Empire of Light | 2022

October 15

  • One Piece: Complete Season 10 (DUBBED)
  • Centurion | 2010
  • Filth | 2013
  • Hobo With A Shotgun | 2011
  • I’m Still Here | 2010
  • Ragnarok | 2013
  • Slotherhouse | 2023
  • Venus And Serena | 2012
  • Viva | 2015

October 16

  • Capricorn One | 1977
  • Perfect Strangers | 2019

October 17

  • Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am | 2019

October 18

  • Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1

October 19

  • The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2
  • Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1
  • Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1
  • I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3
  • Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1
  • Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere

October 20

  • Cobweb | 2023

October 21

  • Life Upside Down | 2022
  • Totally Under Control | 2020

October 25

  • Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1

October 26

  • FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event
  • My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
  • The President’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
  • Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4
  • The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1
  • Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2
  • Master Gardener | 2022

October 27

  • Shoresy: Complete Season 2
  • Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere
  • Begin Again | 2014
  • Susie Searches | 2022

October 31

  • Jiro Dreams of Sushi | 2011

