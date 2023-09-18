Top Stories From Sept 18, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from September 18, 2023.

1Woman Wanted in Attempted Auto Burglary in Franklin

Franklin Police are trying to identify a woman wanted in an attempted auto burglary. Read more.

2National Banana Pudding Festival Coming to Centerville

A pudding cook-off, pudding eating along the Puddin’ Path, a craft village and live music are sure to keep everyone entertained and their sweet tooth sated during the 14th annual National Banana Pudding Competition in Centerville, Tennessee. Read more.

39 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in Middle Tennessee 2023

Nothing says fall like a trip to a pumpkin patch. Middle Tennessee has no shortage of pumpkin patches that will fulfill all of your fall needs. Read more.

4Williamson County Property Transfers August 28

See where houses and property sold for August 28 through September 1, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read more.

5Bite Into National Cheeseburger Day at Krystal with $1 Deal

Krystal, the original home of the slider in the South, will honor American’s love of cheese and burgers on National Cheeseburger Day! Read more.

