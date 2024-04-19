City of Spring Hill Announces Schedule for Founders Day Weekend

Join the city of Spring Hill this Founders Day Weekend, May 2nd through 5th, as history and traditions of the influential leaders who created the city are honored.

All events are free unless otherwise noted, but library space is very limited and many programs require online reservations to guarantee a seat.

Please bring a non-perishable food donation for The Well.

Times, locations and presenters subject to change, but no rain dates are planned. Please direct any questions to Dana Juriew at [email protected] or (931)451-0723.

THURSDAY, MAY 2

5:30-7:00 PM Library Multipurpose Room

Author Brooks Lamb presents his book Love for the Land: Lessons from Farmers Who Persist in Place.

Free event

Love for the Land: Lessons from Farmers Who Persist in Place explores the power and potential of people-place relationships. Through clear and compelling prose, it elevates the virtues of imagination, affection, and fidelity—concepts promoted by farmer-writer Wendell Berry—and shows how they motivate small- and mid-scale farmers to care for the land, even in the face of adversity. Paying particular attention to farmland loss from suburban sprawl, rampant agricultural consolidation, and, for farmers of color, racial injustice, Brooks Lamb reckons with the harsh realities that these farmers face.

Copies will be available for purchase and signing. Proceeds go to Spring Hill Friends of the Library. RSVP required to guarantee a seat in the multipurpose room. Overflow viewing will be available elsewhere in the library and on Facebook Live.



No events on Friday

SATURDAY, MAY 4

10:00-11:00 AM, repeated from 2:00-3:00 PM Library Multipurpose Room

Spring Hill Artifacts with Gwynne Evans

Free event

Native Spring Hillian Gwynne Evans has amassed an incredible collection of Spring Hill artifacts over the years as the owner of Carter’s Creek Station Antiques and his longtime association with Gary Realty & Auction. Gwynne is a Maury County Commissioner and teacher at Spring Hill High School who is also an advisor to the local chapter of Future Farmers of America, so you’ll also likely catch him outside the library at the tractor show. RSVP required for 10:00 showing or for repeated 2:00 showing to guarantee a seat in the multipurpose room. Overflow viewing will be available elsewhere in the library and on Facebook Live.

11:00-12:00 PM, repeated from 4:00-5:00 PM Library Multipurpose Room

Democracy in America: Voices of Maury County (1860s-1960s) with Jo Ann McClellan

Free event

Jo Ann McClellan is the Maury County Historian as well as Founder & President of the African American Heritage Society of Maury County. She will present her research from her exhibit on voting rights in Maury County, in particular the rights of African Americans who fought for and promoted democracy. This companion exhibit was part of a national Smithsonian exhibit entitled “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.” RSVP required for 11:00 showing or for repeated 4:00 showing to guarantee a seat in the multipurpose room. Overflow viewing will be available elsewhere in the library and on Facebook Live.

12:00-1:00 PM Library Multipurpose Room

The Formation of Spring Hill: Frontier’s Cutting Edge with Tom Price

Free event

Maury County Archivist Tom Price will talk about the early founders of Spring Hill: who they were, what they did and what it all meant to the general settlement of the area. RSVP required to guarantee a seat in the multipurpose room. Overflow viewing will be available elsewhere in the library and on Facebook Live.

5:00PM Library Multipurpose Room

Historically Significant Site plaque presentation with Mayor Jim Hagaman, Alicia Fitts and Rebecca Estrada

Free event

Help the Mayor and Historic Commission Chair honor historic properties in Spring Hill that have been awarded Historically Significant status by the City of Spring Hill Historic Commission. Learn more about these properties from a GIS-based Story Map, presented by Rebecca Estrada.

1:00PM-4:00PM Saturday Library Conference Room

Story Mapping of Historic Sites in Spring Hill with Rebecca Estrada

Free Event

Vanderbilt Graduate Student Rebecca Estrada will share the history of many sites in Spring Hill via an interactive map, with narrative and imagery.

9:00AM-5:00PM Tours of Rippa Villa at Historic Rippa Villa 5700 Main Street

$10

Rippa Villa, built in 1855, was one of the premier farms in Middle Tennessee. On November 29, 1864, the home and the families who lived there found themselves in the middle of one of the most dramatic events of the Civil War. These abbreviated half-hour tours are given at Rippa Villa for half price ($10) with brochure (or print of this page). No RSVP required.

10:00AM-4:00 PM Tractor Show on Library grounds

Free event

Come see award-winning classic and vintage tractors, get to know their proud owners and let your kids test out a pedal tractor. Test your skills at a skillet throwing contest! No RSVP required.

10:00AM-11:45AM Cemetery Tour at Historic Spring Hill Cemetery on McLemore (Park at Skate Park on Walnut)

$10 over age 9

Tour featuring reenactors from multiple time periods representing people buried in the cemetery. Cost is $10 for anyone 10 years or older and anyone under 10 is free. All profits go towards maintaining the cemetery, which runs solely off of private donations. Tours begin every 15 minutes, no RSVP required.

SUNDAY, MAY 5

Click the links of these historic churches to visit them for morning service times:

2:30-4:00 PM Vintage Baseball at Rippa Villa 5700 Main Street

Free event

Bring your family out to the vintage baseball fields of Rippa Villa to watch a 19th century baseball game played by the Franklin Farriers and the Cumberland Club of Nashville. Go Team! (No cost. No RSVP required. Bring your own refreshments.)