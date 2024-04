April 19, 2024 – A semi-truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of paper caught fire Friday morning.

Shortly after 11am Friday morning, Spring Hill Fire Department crews were dispatched to Saturn Parkway for the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The driver was treated for smoke inhalation.

Columbia Fire and Rescue responded as well.

The area has been cleared.

Source: Spring Hill Fire Department