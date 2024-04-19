Top 5 Stories From April 19, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 19, 2024.
Photo by Donna Vissman
A favorite Nashville breakfast/lunch spot, Le Peep, is set to open a Franklin location. Read more
Photo from Spring Hill Fire Department Facebook
A semi-truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of paper caught fire Friday morning. Read more
photo by John Shearer
Chris Young will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. Read more
photo from Franklin Flea Market
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
photo courtesy of Saffire
Saffire is reopening at The Factory at Franklin after closing over six years ago. Although the restaurant isn’t expected to open until this fall, diners can get a sneak peek of its menu in May. Read more.