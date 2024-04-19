Top 5 Stories From April 19, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 19, 2024.

1Breakfast, Lunch Spot Le Peep Set to Open in Franklin

Photo by Donna Vissman

A favorite Nashville breakfast/lunch spot, Le Peep, is set to open a Franklin location. Read more

2Semi Carrying 40K Pounds of Paper Catches Fire in Spring Hill

Photo from Spring Hill Fire Department Facebook

A semi-truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of paper caught fire Friday morning. Read more

3Chris Young to Headline Nashville 4th of July Free Concert

photo by John Shearer

Chris Young will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. Read more

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Franklin Flea Market

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

5Saffire Resturant to Celebrate its Return to The Factory with Special Three-Course Dinner Event

photo courtesy of Saffire

Saffire is reopening at The Factory at Franklin after closing over six years ago. Although the restaurant isn’t expected to open until this fall, diners can get a sneak peek of its menu in May. Read more.

