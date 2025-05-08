City of Franklin’s Touch-A-Truck Event Set for May 16

Trucks, equipment, and vehicles of all shapes and sizes will gather at Jim Warren Park where children of all ages, with parent supervision, will be welcome to touch, climb-on, and explore these amazing pieces of equipment.

Date: Friday, May 16

Time: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Jim Warren Park, 705 Boyd Mill Avenue, Franklin

Fire trucks, police cars, tractors, back hoes, tow trucks, and more! “No Horn Hour” will be from 5pm-6pm for the little ones!

Music, games and fun will also be available at this free family event. Food will also be available for purchase from food trucks.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email