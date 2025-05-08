OBITUARY: Joy Phelan Arnold

Joy Phelan Arnold – of Cane Ridge, TN. May 6, 2025. Joy was born to Robert Y. and Flora Keele Phelan on August 10, 1937. Our beloved mother and friend went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on May 6, 2025, at age 87 years.

She grew up in Nashville, TN, attended Burton Elementary School and graduated from George Peabody College (Vanderbilt University) in Education. Later, she went back to college and received her master’s degree in education from TSU.

Children in Anniston, AL, Chattanooga and Franklin, TN have had the privilege of being educated by a woman who truly dared and wanted them to learn not only fundamentally, but also to care and how to treat others.

Her hobbies have included reading, cooking, sewing, painting, crafts and playing her organ, but her true love was spending time with family and friends!

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Jones, Jennifer (Allen) Martin, Janet Amick (Donnie Boyd), Julia (Jim) Gilligan and Jamie Harrelson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, James W. Arnold; her parents, Robert Y. and Flora Phelan, SR; and her brother, Robert Y. Phelan, Jr.

Visitation will be on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park. To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.