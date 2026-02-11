Cavender’s Boot City Opens This Month in Murfreesboro

Cavender’s Boot City, the premier destination for authentic Western Wear, is excited to announce its newest location in Murfreesboro, TN, will officially open on Friday, February 20, 2026. The retailer, trusted for more than 60 years for its iconic brands, is opening its fifth store in the Volunteer State.

Best known for its wide selection of handcrafted western boots, the 12,000 square-foot store will house Cavender’s full line of men’s, women’s, and children’s hats, shirts, jeans, dresses, belts, and western accent accessories, plus work boots and apparel. Customers can expect to see well-known labels such as Ariat, Wrangler, Resistol, in addition to Cavender’s very own lines, including Rockin’ C, Rafter C, and JRC & Sons brands.

The new store will offer personalized services including boot fitting, hat shaping, boot stretching, and more.

At Cavender’s, loyalty is rewarded. As a special perk, customers can join My Cavender’s, the brand’s loyalty program. As valued members of My Cavender’s, loyal guests can enjoy exclusive offers, early access to sales and promotions, hassle-free returns, invites to special events, and more.

Cavender’s Boot City’s new store in Murfreesboro is located at 1979 Old Fort Pkwy and will be open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

To learn more information and more about working at Cavender’s, visit www.cavenders.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email