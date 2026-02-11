Janet Dunn Cook, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2026. She was born on February 26, 1940, in Savannah, Georgia, to Dolvin and Runette Dunn.

Janet was married for 57 years to the love of her life, John William Cook, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2020. Their marriage was the steady center of her life—a partnership marked by devotion, faith, and shared purpose. Together, they raised two children: a daughter, Joanna Cook West (Brian) of Brentwood, Tennessee, and a son, John William Cook, Jr. (Rene’) of Franklin, Tennessee.

Nothing brought Janet more joy than her role as “Grandmother.” She was the proud and loving grandmother of five grandchildren—Rachel, William, Georgia, Sadie, and Celia Tate—each of whom held a special place in her heart. She followed their lives closely, celebrated their accomplishments, and loved them with a quiet constancy that never wavered.

After graduating from high school, Janet attended Oral Roberts University and went on to hold many different roles throughout her life. The work that brought her the greatest satisfaction was serving alongside her husband as Co-Owner of Dole Refrigerating Company. Following John’s passing, Janet faithfully carried on his entrepreneurial legacy, remaining actively involved in the business until her death—something she did not out of obligation, but out of love for him and belief in what they had built together.

Janet was a devoted member of Brentwood Baptist Church, where she was known for her encouraging words, enduring faith, and generous spirit. She lived her faith quietly but consistently, offering kindness and reassurance to those around her and finding strength in her trust in God.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 11, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Fox and Weeks Funeral Home 7200 Hodgson Memorial Dr, Savannah, GA. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia. A Celebration of Life for friends will take place on Sunday, February 15, at 6:00 p.m. in Wilson Hall at Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers please send gifts to either the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home PO Box 2206 Brentwood, TN 37024 or to Belmont University to the John Cook Family scholarship, 1900 Belmont Blvd. Fidelity Hall, Nashville, TN 37212.

Janet will be remembered as a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, a woman of faith, and a steady presence whose life was defined by love—first for her husband, then for her family, and always for the people God placed in her path.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors – Hodgson Chapel.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email