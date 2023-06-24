Big Machine Music City Grand Prix Offering Family Packages

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix has announced a unique ticket package, specifically designed with families in mind. Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is set to take the streets of Nashville August 4 – 6.

The action-packed, three-day festival of racing and music features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series, Stadium SUPER Trucks and multiple music stages with live music all three days.

Families can now purchase a Family Four-Pack of tickets for $129 that includes two (2) general admission adult tickets and two (2) youth tickets – must be 14 or under for Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 5th with access to BJ’s Wholesale Club Family Fun Zone. Additional youth tickets can be added to the package for $32.25 per ticket.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Family Fun Zone is a secured area that includes inflatables for the kids, mini-Grand Prix racing, interactive games, crafts, shade tent, picnic tables, Ferris Wheel, video board for viewing the race, convenient restrooms and kid-friendly food choices at family-friendly pricing. The Family Fun Zone will be available to ticket holders throughout race weekend.

For those looking for more elevated, luxury experiences, there are three premium hospitality options at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. NetJets Club RPM presented by Flatrock Motorclub, East Club and Turn 9 Club are guaranteed to give your family the best experience ever.

Located in Turn 3, Club RPM has dynamic views, air conditioning, and all-day premium food and beverages. Club RPM has sold out quickly in the past. A limited number of tickets are available. East Club offers spectacular views of the finish line and the paddock area, with food and beverages included. In addition, new for 2023, Turn 9 Club offers an all-inclusive experience with incredible views of the most action-packed corner and its own private grandstand, air-conditioned tented area, and food and beverage included all day.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix 2023 Tickets

Club Packages:

3-day Club RPM – $2,850 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, premium open bar)

3-day East Club – $1,449 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, beer & wine)

3-day Turn 9 Club – $849 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, beer & wine)

Grandstand and General Admission:

3-day Grandstand – $219

3-day Premium Grandstand – $229 (with chairbacks)

3-day General Admission – $139

*Please note all above ticket pricing is per person and does not include ticket fees.

Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email at tickets@musiccitygp.com.