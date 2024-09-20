Franklin Police Lieutenant Graduates from FBI National Academy

The Franklin Police Department is proud to welcome back its most recent graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy.

Lieutenant Clayton Cates attended the 291st session of the 10-week program in Quantico, Virginia. More than 250 law enforcement personnel from nearly every state and more than two dozen countries participated. Cates was one of only five executive level police officers to be selected from Tennessee. He is the 14th member of the Franklin Police Department to graduate from the academy.

“This experience is one I will never forget,” said Cates. “I thoroughly enjoyed the ability to connect and establish relationships with law enforcement professionals from around the globe.”

The FBI National Academy offers advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must be nominated to attend and have proven records as professionals within their agencies.

“As someone who is personally invested in finding new ways to make a positive impact in our city and the department, I gained valuable insight on how to accomplish more of that,” said Cates.

Cates oversees the Franklin Police Department’s Training Division. He has been with the agency for nearly two decades. Prior to his current position, he held a number of other roles within the department, including patrol officer, DEA Task Force officer, SWAT operator, firearms instructor, field training officer, and FLEX supervisor.

