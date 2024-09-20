Celebrate Constitution Week This Sunday at the Williamson County Library

The Old Glory Daughters of the American Revolution is helping to celebrate Constitution Week with a free event at the Williamson County Library. A puppet show about the writing of the Constitution will be presented. This is the story of the American writers, as they create this important document, and the two mice who try to eat it.

Children can enjoy these cute puppets as they tell the story and sing the songs. Two performances will be given on Sunday afternoon, Sept 22, 2024 at 2:00 and 3:30. Come and enjoy not only the show but refreshments, Constitution games, puzzles and create a card for our Veterans. Open and free to all.

