Fairview Third Grader Chosen for Unique Opportunity at Tennessee Titans Game

A Fairview third grader, Cole Patterson, was picked as the first winner of Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee’s annual Tennessee Titans Kids Captain Contest.

During last Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets, the 8-year-old joined the Titans’ captains at midfield for a pregame coin toss. The opportunity came from the Tennessee Titans Kids Captain contest, which gives kids between 6 and 12 years old four lower-bowl tickets to the game, a chance to participate in the pregame coin toss, a parking pass, a red Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee cap and an official Titans jersey.

Cole’s mother, Stacie Patterson, says her son is a passionate Titans fan. He loves talking about football with his family and watches and rewatches the Titans’ plays to recreate them in his games with his cousins. That love of football made Sunday’s game a particularly special experience for him.

“I’ve known the Patterson family for many years, so it was an absolute joy watching Cole join his favorite team during Sunday’s matchup,” said Gary Wild, a Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee agent in the Fairview area. “Supporting our customers and local communities is at the heart of what we do. We are so proud to be a part of such a memorable day for Cole, his family and the community.”

From now until January, Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee will choose seven more winners to be a Kids Captain for each of following home games:

Sept. 22 vs. Green Bay Packers

Oct. 13 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Nov. 3 vs. New England Patriots

Nov. 17 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Dec. 8 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Dec. 15 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Jan. 5 vs. Houston Texans

Contest entries open three weeks prior to the Titans’ home football games listed above, and contestants can enter to win anytime throughout the fall season. Entrants must be residents of Tennessee, be ages 6-12 and have parental consent to participate. If chosen, the winner will be contacted with a 24-hour response window two weeks before the game.

To enter the contest, visit Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee’s Facebook page here.

