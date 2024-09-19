Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Westhaven Porchfest
Saturday, September 21, noon- 5 pm, 7 pm -10 pm
Westhaven Community, Westhaven Boulevard and State Boulevard, Franklin
The 14th annual Porchfest takes place this weekend in the Franklin community of Westhaven. The daytime event offers free music from noon until 5 pm. In the evening, the ticketed event will feature Resurrection-A Journey Tribute and Anthem-The Music of Toto.
Find tickets here.
2Brightstone “Generations” Art Show
Saturday, September 21, 6 pm – 8:30 pm
Brightstone, 3000 Brightstone Parkway, Franklin
3Keep Spring Hill Clean
Saturday, September 21, 8 am -10 am
Station Drive, Spring Hill
4Unicorn World
Saturday, September 21-22, 9 am – 5:30 pm. 10 am – 5:30 pm
Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville
Created by husband-wife duo Patrick and Lauren Mines, Unicorn World is renowned for its themed activities such as an enchanted forest, arts and crafts section, story time and colorful, life-sized, moving and neighing unicorns. This year, it will offer new interactive experiences, including balloon bubble houses, a wish wall and the world’s largest unicorn vending machine.
Find tickets here.
5Disney on Ice
Friday-Sunday, September 20-22
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Disney On Ice is bringing the party to hometowns across the country, and the guest list is jam-packed with audience-favorite Disney characters! Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy have become DJs, remixing Disney tunes into colorful stories at this all-new state-of-the-art ice show. Get ready to turn up the fun when Disney On Ice visits Bridgestone Arena from September 19-22.
Find tickets here.
