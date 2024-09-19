Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

By
Donna Vissman
-

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.

1Westhaven Porchfest

westhaven porchfest photo by donna vissman
Photo by Donna Vissman

Saturday, September 21, noon- 5 pm, 7 pm -10 pm

Westhaven Community, Westhaven Boulevard and State Boulevard, Franklin

The 14th annual Porchfest takes place this weekend in the Franklin community of Westhaven. The daytime event offers free music from noon until 5 pm. In the evening, the ticketed event will feature Resurrection-A Journey Tribute and Anthem-The Music of Toto.

Find tickets here.

2Brightstone “Generations” Art Show

photo from Brightstone

Saturday, September 21, 6 pm – 8:30 pm

Brightstone, 3000 Brightstone Parkway,  Franklin

Join BrightStone on their Land of Dreams Campus for an amazing art show featuring a special collection by artist Johnny Bone. The work of the BrightStone Photography Club students will also be displayed. Surround yourself with the beauty of their campus and incredible art while you enjoy wine and refreshments, meet artist Johnny Bone, and view his special collection curated just for BrightStone.

3Keep Spring Hill Clean

Saturday, September 21, 8 am -10 am

Station Drive, Spring Hill

Volunteer for this month’s Keep Spring Hill Clean event. This month’s cleanup is hosted by Portico Mission of Hope on September 21. All volunteers are welcome and signing up is super simple.
Find more information here. 

4Unicorn World

photo from Unicorn World

Saturday, September 21-22, 9 am – 5:30 pm. 10 am – 5:30 pm

Nashville Fairgrounds, 625 Smith Avenue, Nashville

Created by husband-wife duo Patrick and Lauren Mines, Unicorn World is renowned for its themed activities such as an enchanted forest, arts and crafts section, story time and colorful, life-sized, moving and neighing unicorns. This year, it will offer new interactive experiences, including balloon bubble houses, a wish wall and the world’s largest unicorn vending machine.

Find tickets here. 

5Disney on Ice

photo from Bridgestone Arena

Friday-Sunday, September 20-22

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Disney On Ice is bringing the party to hometowns across the country, and the guest list is jam-packed with audience-favorite Disney characters! Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy have become DJs, remixing Disney tunes into colorful stories at this all-new state-of-the-art ice show. Get ready to turn up the fun when Disney On Ice visits Bridgestone Arena from September 19-22.

Find tickets here. 

