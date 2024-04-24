Best FRYday Yet: Wendy’s Drops Free Any Size Hot & Crispy Fries Promotion

Fans can make FRYdays Hot & Crispy with free Wendy’s Fries offer in the Wendy’s app

WHAT:

Wendy’s® is declaring Friday, April 19, 2024 as the best FRYday yet. To celebrate, Wendy’s is dropping FREE any size Hot & Crispy Fries with ANY purchase every Friday through the end of the year in the Wendy’s app.* Wendy’s knows all too well that some of those other guys’ cold, soggy fries just won’t cut it, but Wendy’s has your back with a new meaning to TGIF!

WHERE & WHEN:

Every Friday, open up the Wendy’s app and find your gift of freeany size Hot & Crispy Fries with purchase with the Wendy’s app offer. Dip them in a delicious new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty®** or pair as the perfect sidekick to a classic Dave’s Double® – there’s endless combinations to fry.

HOW:

The free any size Fry offer can only be found in the Wendy’s app! Simply login to the Wendy’s app or create an online account at wendys.com. Once you do, you’ll see the offer that can be used in a mobile order, or at restaurant by loading the offer onto your card before scanning at the register. Kick off the weekend with a Hot & Crispy treat each week at Wendy’s!

WHY:

Fans deserve a pick-me-up after a long week – Wendy’s is answering the call with fries that deliver. Whether dipping in a Frosty, on the side of a Baconator® made with fresh, never frozen beef***, or solo with an ice-cold Dave’s Craft Lemonade, Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries always deliver a perfect bite. Make April 19 the best FRYday EVER!

