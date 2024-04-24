Predators Power Past Canucks 4-1 in Game 2



April 24, 2024 – It wasn’t the prettiest win by any means, but when the final buzzer sounded, the Nashville Predators had tied the series up all the same.

Fueled by goals from Anthony Beauvillier, Filip Forsberg, Colton Sissons and Kiefer Sherwood and backstopped by a frustrating defensive effort, the Predators defeated the Vancouver Canucks, 4-1, in Game 2 to knot their First Round series at one apiece on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.

Though the Predators would have liked spending far less time defending their zone on Tuesday – shot attempts were tilted 84-36 in favor of the home team – Nashville’s defense put on a clinic at Rogers Arena.

Blocking 30 shots and additionally going a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, the Predators frustrated Vancouver’s offense and kept their opponent to a single goal through 60 minutes.

With the series tied at one apiece, the Predators return home to Bridgestone Arena on Friday, where they’ll look to jump ahead of Vancouver in the best-of-seven series.

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News

Email