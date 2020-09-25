BA Football Game Against Florence, AL Canceled

The Brentwood Academy football game scheduled for tonight, Sept 25th, against Florence Alabama has been canceled due to players on the Florence Team testing positive for COVID-19.

***Tonight’s football game against Florence, Alabama has been canceled due to players on the opposing team testing positive for COVID-19. This decision was made by the AL Dept. of Health. Prayers for a speedy recovery. @ESBN_BA @theBAFootball — Brentwood Academy (@baeagles) September 25, 2020

“We received information that we have three varsity football players who have tested positive for Covid-19.

After consultation with the Alabama Department of Public Health this morning, we are announcing the cancellation and forfeiture of tonight’s football game against Brentwood Academy and next week’s game against James Clemens High School,” states the Florence High School website.

Two other local football games have been canceled this week due to COVID-19: CPA has canceled their Homecoming Game and BGA canceled their game as well.