CPA Cancels Homecoming Game Due to COVID-19

Christ Presbyterian Academy (CPA) has canceled their homecoming game tonight (Sept 25) against Brentwood High School due to COVID-19 cases among its student-athletes.

“Last night, it came to our attention that two CPA student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Per the Academy’s health and safety guidelines and our contact tracing protocols (for which we have designated staff), we are working to identify those who may need to quarantine.

This information has led us to the difficult decision to cancel the Homecoming football game scheduled for today. This decision stems from an abundance of caution for our community and the Brentwood High School community, and follows Academy guidelines set in place this summer. CPA is in close alignment with the CDC’s protocol, and we are following the TSSAA Return to Play guidelines. In regards to future games, we monitor this data daily and make decisions with the best interest of our community and our competitors in mind,” reads a statement from CPA.

“We’re sad for our students and that they won’t get to compete tonight, but ultimately it’s about being a good neighbor and doing what’s best for our community and Brentwood High School,” says Head Football Coach Ingle Martin.

“I told our families this summer that it is dishonest to say COVID-19 will not be at CPA…so it’s not if but when. We have measures in place to navigate positive cases while keeping students, faculty, and staff safe and staying in-person for learning. We have been doing this all year – managing cases, quarantines, and remote learners. Our faculty and staff have done a phenomenal job making sure that all students have access to the CPA experience. Athletics is a unique piece of this puzzle as it affects other school communities as well,” says Head of School Nate Morrow.