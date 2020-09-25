Family Files Lawsuit Over 2019 Incident at Ravenwood Football Practice

The family of a former Ravenwood High School football player is seeking $3 million in compensatory damages and $12 million in punitive damages in a lawsuit against Williamson County Schools and former football coach (and former Tennessee Titan) Ryan Fowler, reports paulkuharsky.com.

The suit is brought by Scott Holloway on behalf of himself and his minor son (identified as “T.H.”) and centers around an incident that occurred during a 2019 practice. The suit alleges battery and negligence by Fowler, negligent hiring, training and supervision and negligence by Jason Golden (WCS Superintendent) and Williamson County Schools, and negligence by the Williamson Country Board of Education.

The lawsuit describes the 2019 incident, in which “T.H.” was injured and suffered a “complex concussion.” Below are screenshots of the lawsuit shared by paulkuharsky.com





Fowler is not listed as a coach on Ravenwood’s football site.