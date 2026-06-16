Sweethaven Brentwood Announces Open Date

Sweethaven announced in May that a Brentwood location was on the way — and now it has a date.

The handcrafted ice cream shop will open Friday, June 19, at CityPark Brentwood, 7011 Executive Center Drive, with a “Sweet Peek” celebration from 5–10 p.m. featuring a DJ, giveaways and scoops of Sweethaven’s super-premium ice cream. The official grand opening follows the next day, Saturday, June 20, at noon.More Eat & Drink News

Founded in 2020, Sweethaven has quickly earned a loyal following, with a location on historic Main Street in downtown Franklin and in the Westhaven neighborhood. The Brentwood shop marks the brand’s third location in less than six years.

“CityPark felt like a natural fit for our next location, and we’re excited to officially open our doors to this community where friends, families, and neighbors naturally come together,” said Katie Britt, founder of Sweethaven, in a statement.

Sweethaven will add to CityPark’s walkable, mixed‑use community; the new shop is built for gathering, whether it’s a midday meeting, an after‑dinner treat or a post‑game celebration.