7 Significant Tornado Events in Middle Tennessee

The severe weather over the last few days has brought severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and a few tornadoes to the area. The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed three tornadoes during the storms on Thursday, March 25.

While tornado season is typically March through May in the South, Tennessee has had tornadoes throughout the year. From 1950 – 2020, Williamson County has had a confirmed 26 tornadoes. Davidson has had 46, Maury 16 and Rutherford 41.

For those of you who have lived in the area for a while might have distinct memories of some of the more significant tornadoes, such as the one that hit the downtown Nashville area in March 2020 or even the tornado outbreak in April 1998.

We took a look at the NWS weather archives to learn more about some of the significant tornadoes that have occurred in the middle Tennessee area.

Here is an abbreviated list and storm description from weather.gov of some record-breaking tornado events that occurred in Middle Tennessee.