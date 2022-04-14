This is Why the Titans Need to Have a Good Draft Before They Miss Their Shot at a Super Bowl

The Titans front office and GM Jon Robinson hope to have a stellar draft this year as the last two seasons have produced some questionable moves in the offseason.

This year’s draft is set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas and the Titans have seven total picks as of right now. They hold the 26th, 90th, 131st, 143rd, 169th, 204th, and 219th picks.

With that 1st round pick, they need to capitalize on that position because the 2020 1st round selection Isaiah Wilson is no longer in the league and 2021’s pick Caleb Farley went down with a season-ending injury. The Titans need to draft a player who can make an impact immediately.

The key pieces to the offense such as Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill do not have much time left in their window of peak performance. Tannehill is 33 years old and may not get re-signed by the Titans after this year. Although Henry is still young at 28 years old the lifespan of an NFL running back seems to get shorter and shorter because of how much the position takes a beating during the game. After failing to make the Super Bowl last season it feels like this Titans team is running out of opportunities.

This winter they signed veterans receiver Robert Woods from the Rams and tight end Austin Hooper from the Browns. The organization addressed some needs already getting off to the right foot with these free-agent signings.