Williamson County Schools Shares Some Tips for TCAP Testing

The State-mandated Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) testing window opens Monday, April 18.

Testing schedules will be communicated with families by each individual school. To learn more about the assessment, read this InFocus article.

To prepare for testing, the district wants to share a few tips with students and their families:

Before the Test

Get a good night’s rest before testing.

Eat breakfast the day of the test.

For students taking the assessments on the computer, make sure your Chromebooks are charged.

During the Test

Read and pay attention to all directions.

Read each passage and its questions.

Read every possible answer before making your decision.

Don’t spend too much time on a single question.

Don’t make uneducated guesses – try to get the correct answer by reasoning and eliminating wrong answers.

Skip difficult questions until all other questions have been answered.

After completing the test, use any remaining time to check your answers.

For more information about assessments in the district, visit the WCS Assessment page.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS