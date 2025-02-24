6 Live Shows this Week- February 24, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.

Billy Strings

Friday, February 28, 7:30 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

Billy Strings brings the Winter Tour to Nashville to support his new album Highway Prayers. There is no opener for this show and you don’t want to miss a minute of this bluegrass performance.

Find tickets here.

David Gray

Monday, February 24, 7:30 pm

Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville

British singer-songwriter David Gray performs at Ryman Auditorium this week as part of his 2025 “Past & Present” World Tour. The tour will see David perform his greatest hits and celebrate his return to music, which was marked by the recent release of his thirteenth studio album, Dear Life.

Find tickets here.

Yacht’s Landing

Thursday, February 27, 7 pm

Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin

Formerly booking themselves as Live From Ventura Boulevard, this band decided to jump into the marina head first and Yacht’s Landing was born. The band consists of experienced touring veterans from Nashville who have trafficked in the world of Yacht Rock for many years. When not entertaining crowds in their newly acquired 70’s attire, you might find these smooth rockers sharing the stage with Kenny Loggins, Christopher Cross, Peter Cetera, Dave Jenkins from Pablo Cruise, David Foster, Jason Scheff (formerly of Chicago), and even American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and David Cook.

Find tickets here.

Tchaikovsky’s Fifth

Friday, February 28, 7:30 pm

Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville

Israeli-American cellist Inbal Segev brings her reputation as one of the foremost interpreters of contemporary works for cello to Mark Adamo’s Last Year, a modern take on Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons evoking cinematic drama. Former Music Advisor Leonard Slatkin conducts this program, which includes Tchaikovsky’s universally beloved Fifth Symphony.

Find tickets here.

Kacey Musgraves

Thursday, February 27, 8:30 pm

The Pinnacle, 150 3rd Avenue S, Nashville

This week is the opening of The Pinnacle with Kacey Musgraves. Musgraves is a seven-time Grammy Award winner who released her fifth studio album Deeper Well in March 2024. Deeper Well is Kacey’s biggest selling debut landing at #1 on the Top Album Sales chart and her fifth #1 debut on the Top Country Album chart.

Find tickets here.

Shovels & Rope

Friday, February 28, 8 pm

Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville

Lightning 100 presents Shovels & Rope’s Something is Working Up Above My Head Tour with James Felice.

Find tickets here.

