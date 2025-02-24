Photo of the Day: February 24, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: My Furry Valentine “Love Songs Saving Lives” featured five incredible artists—Bryan White, Jamie O’Neal, Wade Hayes, Anita Cochran and Mandy Barnett—performing some of your favorite hits, with 100% of the ticket proceeds providing care for deserving dogs and cats in our community. Entertainment broadcast veteran, Suzanne Alexander, was the event’s host.

Grand Ole Opry member Barnett, who gushed about her Pomeranian, Boots, rose to prominence as the original star of “Always… Patsy Cline” at the Ryman Auditorium; Cochran, who shared how she rescued her 15-year-old Old English Sheepdog mix, Molly, made country music history by being the first female artist to write, produce and play multiple instruments on her debut release; O’Neal, a four-time Grammy-nominated artist who scored back-to-back No. 1 singles, performed in honor of her dog, Louis; White, a CMA, ACM and Grammy award-winning artist, writer and producer who charted 21 singles, six of which went to No. 1 has daily “morning scratches” with his dog, Scooter; and Oklahoma Country Music Hall of Fame member Hayes, a CMA-nominated artist, writer and producer, sang the tearjerker “Who Saved Who” as a tribute to his beloved dog, Jack.

PCC, which has been serving Nashville since 2011, continues opening doors to animal health by protecting the health of pets, preventing pet overpopulation, and providing for pets in need. PCC ensures that financial hardship does not prevent pets from receiving the care they deserve.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.