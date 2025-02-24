Weather Forecast 2-24-25-2025 Warming Up

Chance of rain returns mid-week, but seasonal temperatures remain. A look ahead projects that March will come in like a lamb.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 59. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Please join our FREE Newsletter