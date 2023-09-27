2023 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 7

Week seven of Middle Tennessee high school football is here, and we have the full weekend schedule so you can keep up to date with all the action..
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
Cheatham County
Hickman Co. at Cheatham County Central
Harpeth at Lewis Co.
Sycamore at Maplewood
Davidson County
Mt. Juliet at Antioch
Cane Ridge at Riverdale (Thu)
Glencliff at Centennial
Hillsboro at Nolensville
James Lawson at Page
Stratford at Hunters Lane
John Overton at Independence
LaVergne at McGavock
Christian Brothers, MO at Lipscomb
Knoxville Catholic at MBA
Whites Creek at Pearl Cohn
Ensworth at Christian Heritage, GA
MUS at Father Ryan
CPA Webb School
Davidson Academy at FRA
Nashville Christian at Goodpasture
Dickson County
Creek Wood High at Marshall Co.
Dickson County High at Rossview
Maury County
Spring Hill at Columbia Central
DCA at Mount Pleasant
Robertson County
Greenbrier at White House Heritage
Springfield at Columbia Central
Jo Byrns at Clay Co.
East Robertson at Westmoreland
Rutherford County
PURE Academy at Blackman
Eagleville at Tennessee Heat
Middle Tennessee Christian at South Pittsburg
Oakland at Siegel (Thu)
Rockvale at Coffee Co.
East Nashville at Smyrna
Sumner County
Beech – Open
Cookeville at Gallatin
Hendersonville at Springfield
Henry Co. at Portland
Station Camp at White House
Pope John Paul II at BGA
Williamson County
Clearwater Academy, FL at Brentwood Academy
Pope John Paul at Battle Ground Academy
Brentwood High at Franklin
Montgomery Central at Fairview
Mt. Juliet Christian at Grace Christian
Nashville Overton at Independence
Summit at Ravenwood
Wilson County
Wilson Central at Lebanon
Giles Co. at Watertown
Warren Co. at Green Hill