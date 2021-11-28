2021 Williamson County Tree Lightings & Christmas Parades

3 Franklin Tree Lighting

Friday, December 3, beginning at 6pm

Downtown Franklin

More Info Here

The city of Franklin is excited to light up the square Friday, December 3rd, for the 2021 Christmas tree lighting, the best tree lighting event in Middle Tennessee!

There will be special guest performances from five-time Grammy nominee and Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner Matthew West and Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir will sing.

Country singer Layla Tucker will also join us. If the name sounds familiar, a former Franklin resident is her mama, and her name is Tanya.

Rudolph and Bumble from Gaylord Opryland’s Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer will be available for photo opportunities as well as our local princesses from Dreams Do Come True Princess Parties.

Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation (MTEMC) is the presenting sponsor for the 2021 Franklin Tree Lighting Ceremony. Integrated Production Solutions (IPS) based in Franklin is the production team for this event and is also a sponsor. Free photos with Santa will be provided by Williamson Medical Center beginning at 5:45 p.m. Mars Petcare is offering a pet friendly photo opportunity on the square!

The Franklin Art Scene will also have the Art Crawl that night happening in many stores. The Franklin Noon Rotary and the Downtown Franklin Rotary will hand out free refreshments.

“We thank our partners who help us give this special gift to our community. It’s so nice to have families of Franklin join us to light our spectacular tree and help spread Christmas cheer,” said Mayor Ken Moore.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. on December 3rd. Performances will start at 6:45 p.m. We expect to light the tree at 7:15 p.m. Expect a surprise from Franklin High School after the tree is lit!