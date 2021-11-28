2021 Williamson County Tree Lightings & Christmas Parades

Fill up your holiday calendar with these local tree lightings and Christmas parades.
1Brentwood Tree Lighting
Monday, Dec 6, 5:30pm
John P. Holt Library
Check out the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, Monday, December 6 at 5:30pm. The evening will be filled with special music and holiday treats.
2Fairview Tree Lighting
Saturday, December 4, 2pm – 6pm
Fairview City Hall
The City of Fairview will have its tree lighting event on Saturday, December 4th from 2pm-6pm at City Hall. There will be vendors, food trucks, tinsel tree trail, music from the high school band and of course the tree lighting. The tree lighting will begin at approximately 5pm.
3Franklin Tree Lighting
Friday, December 3, beginning at 6pm
Downtown Franklin
The city of Franklin is excited to light up the square Friday, December 3rd, for the 2021 Christmas tree lighting, the best tree lighting event in Middle Tennessee!
There will be special guest performances from five-time Grammy nominee and Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner Matthew West and Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir will sing.
Country singer Layla Tucker will also join us. If the name sounds familiar, a former Franklin resident is her mama, and her name is Tanya.
Rudolph and Bumble from Gaylord Opryland’s Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer will be available for photo opportunities as well as our local princesses from Dreams Do Come True Princess Parties.
Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation (MTEMC) is the presenting sponsor for the 2021 Franklin Tree Lighting Ceremony. Integrated Production Solutions (IPS) based in Franklin is the production team for this event and is also a sponsor. Free photos with Santa will be provided by Williamson Medical Center beginning at 5:45 p.m. Mars Petcare is offering a pet friendly photo opportunity on the square!
The Franklin Art Scene will also have the Art Crawl that night happening in many stores. The Franklin Noon Rotary and the Downtown Franklin Rotary will hand out free refreshments.
“We thank our partners who help us give this special gift to our community. It’s so nice to have families of Franklin join us to light our spectacular tree and help spread Christmas cheer,” said Mayor Ken Moore.
The festivities begin at 6 p.m. on December 3rd. Performances will start at 6:45 p.m. We expect to light the tree at 7:15 p.m. Expect a surprise from Franklin High School after the tree is lit!
4Franklin Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec 4, 2pm – 4pm
Downtown Franklin
The Franklin Christmas Parade, sponsored by Kiwanis Club, is held annually the first Saturday in December. Winding through the streets of Historic Downtown Franklin, the parade is a community celebration of the traditions of the Christmas season.
5Leiper’s Fork Christmas Parade
Saturday, Dec 11, 2pm
Old Hillsboro Road
Like other parades, you will see school bands and local organizations, but you can also expect to see antique tractors, horses, Hatcher Dairy Farm cow, and there are always other celebrities who make a surprise appearance. This year, country artist Chris Janson is the Grand Marshal.
6Nolensville Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting
Sunday, December 5, 4pm
Parade begins at Nolensville Park, Lighting at Town Hall
The Hometown Holiday Parade will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Staging will be at Nolensville Park, and the parade will end at Nolensville Town Hall. Following the parade, The Town of Nolensville will hold a Christmas Tree lighting and Menorah lighting at Town Hall.
7Spring Hill Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 11, 5pm
Parade begins at Evans Park
The 13th Annual Spring Hill Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 11, 2021. The parade will start at 5:00 pm. The theme this year is “Sounds Of The Season”.
Parade Route:
Please note the parade route has changed from last year: The parade will begin at Evans Park and enter onto Beechcroft Rd and then travel right onto Main Street (U.S. 31). The parade will end at Spring Hill Elementary School on Sharron Cantrell Road (formerly Toone Prados Street). Parade participants will have the option to turn in at the school parking lot and unload or continue south on Main. Parade walkers must be picked up at the school. Vehicles and floats will not be allowed to leave the school parking lot until the Police Department has reopened U.S. 31 after the parade. Float participants may also choose to unload at other locations past the school.
8Westhaven Tree Lighting
Monday, Nov 29, 6pm
Magli Green at Westhaven
Near 187 Front Street
Franklin, TN 37064
The second annual holiday tree lighting at Westhaven will take place the evening of Monday, Nov. 29, at Magli Green, the lakefront park at Westhaven. The tree, which tops out at 42 feet and features more than 33,000 lights, will be lit by retired City of Franklin City of Franklin Margaret Martin following brief remarks from Brian Sewell, president of Southern Land Company (developer and operator of Westhaven).
The evening of celebration will include the following entertainment and treats:
- Live music from the Jeff Smith Band
- Cupcakes and brownies for purchase from Gigi’s Cupcakes
- Complimentary hot chocolate, apple cider, and coffee from High Brow Coffee and Sweethaven
Schedule:
6 – 6:25 p.m. Live music; food and drinks available
6:25 p.m. Remarks from Brian Sewell and Margaret Martin
6:30 p.m. Lighting of the tree
6:30 – 8 p.m. Live music continues; food and drink remain available