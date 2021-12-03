Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish Opens Columbia Location

It’s official! Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish is now open on Columbia Square! Located at 822 Main Street, they are ready to bring Downtown Columbia their famous hot chicken and fish.

This franchise is owned by members of our local community, Amy McGee and Belinda Corkern. Both of which were huge fans of the ori Nowginal Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish located in Franklin. As Amy describes her first experience with Big Shake’s to me saying, “I ordered the Stop-Drop & Roll chicken tenders and I was completely hooked from the first bite.” After years of dedicated patronage, when word got around that the opportunity for franchising was arising, Amy and Belinda couldn’t help but sign up with the utmost excitement with intention to bring a Big Shakes to Columbia, Tennessee.

After months of long, hard work, they were thrilled to open their doors yesterday for the first time to Maury County residents. Stop in to try some Rambo Chicken Tenders, a Catfish platter or the Shark Tank famous Shrimp Burger. Not to mention all of your favorite sides such as collard greens, mac & cheese, fresh baked cornbread and more!

Come on down tonight for First Fridays and Saturday for the Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony. They will have special hours from 3:00 – 10:00 p.m. for you to enjoy Columbia’s latest food addition, Big Shake’s Hot Chicken and Fish.

