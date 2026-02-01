2/1/26: Clear and Cold at 17°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as zero Sunday morning. Below zero values are possible across the Plateau. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2026-02-01T04:06:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday, due to very cold wind chills expected to hit as low as zero this Sunday morning with below zero values possible across the Plateau. The region will remain below freezing through Monday morning.

Currently in Williamson County at 4:50 AM, the temperature is at 17.2°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph, under mainly clear skies. Precipitation is at 0 inches.

Today’s temperatures are expected to reach a high of 26.4°F and drop to a low of 15.6°F tonight. Winds will peak at up to 9.3 mph and the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%.

Tonight, conditions will become overcast with the temperature slightly rising to a low of 24.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease to up to 3.8 mph.

Residents should take precautions against the extremely cold temperatures and wind chills, as prolonged exposure could lead to hypothermia. Stay updated and prepared for very cold weather conditions continuing through the early week.

Today's Details

High
26°F
Low
16°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
17°F · feels 8°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
5:14pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 26°F 16°F Overcast
Monday 40°F 25°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 32°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 37°F 26°F Fog
Thursday 38°F 24°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 28°F Overcast
Saturday 35°F 24°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

