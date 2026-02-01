2/1/26: Clear and Cold at 17°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as zero Sunday morning. Below zero values are possible across the Plateau. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

Currently in Williamson County at 4:50 AM, the temperature is at 17.2°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph, under mainly clear skies. Precipitation is at 0 inches.

Today’s temperatures are expected to reach a high of 26.4°F and drop to a low of 15.6°F tonight. Winds will peak at up to 9.3 mph and the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%.

Tonight, conditions will become overcast with the temperature slightly rising to a low of 24.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease to up to 3.8 mph.

Residents should take precautions against the extremely cold temperatures and wind chills, as prolonged exposure could lead to hypothermia. Stay updated and prepared for very cold weather conditions continuing through the early week.

Today's Details High 26°F Low 16°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 17°F · feels 8°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 5:14pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 26°F 16°F Overcast Monday 40°F 25°F Overcast Tuesday 48°F 32°F Rain: slight Wednesday 37°F 26°F Fog Thursday 38°F 24°F Overcast Friday 53°F 28°F Overcast Saturday 35°F 24°F Overcast

