11/25/25: Moderate Drizzle and 57°F, High of 66°F with Persistent Rain Expected

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

In Williamson County, as of 4:50 AM, the current temperature is 57.6°F with a moderate drizzle. The wind speed is at 5.9 mph, and there has been a recorded precipitation of 0.01 inches.

The forecast for today predicts a high of 66.4°F and a low of 55.9°F, with possible wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph. There is a significant chance of precipitation at 94%, with an expected total near 0.64 inches, featuring moderate rain throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather in Williamson County will see a drop in precipitation chances to 8% with continued moderate drizzle. The nighttime temperature is set to hover around the low of 55.9°F, and the winds are expected to calm to a maximum of 7.9 mph.

Residents should prepare for potentially impactful weather today and carry appropriate rain gear when heading outdoors. The high winds might also necessitate extra caution for outdoor activities and when commuting.

Today’s Details

High
66°F
Low
56°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
1.8 (Low)
Precip
94% chance · 0.64 in
Now
58°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:34am
Sunset
4:34pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 66°F 56°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 56°F 33°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 43°F 27°F Overcast
Saturday 48°F 33°F Overcast
Sunday 53°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Monday 59°F 51°F Drizzle: light
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here