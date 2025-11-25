11/25/25: Moderate Drizzle and 57°F, High of 66°F with Persistent Rain Expected

In Williamson County, as of 4:50 AM, the current temperature is 57.6°F with a moderate drizzle. The wind speed is at 5.9 mph, and there has been a recorded precipitation of 0.01 inches.

The forecast for today predicts a high of 66.4°F and a low of 55.9°F, with possible wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph. There is a significant chance of precipitation at 94%, with an expected total near 0.64 inches, featuring moderate rain throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather in Williamson County will see a drop in precipitation chances to 8% with continued moderate drizzle. The nighttime temperature is set to hover around the low of 55.9°F, and the winds are expected to calm to a maximum of 7.9 mph.

Residents should prepare for potentially impactful weather today and carry appropriate rain gear when heading outdoors. The high winds might also necessitate extra caution for outdoor activities and when commuting.

Today’s Details High 66°F Low 56°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 1.8 (Low) Precip 94% chance · 0.64 in Now 58°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 6:34am Sunset 4:34pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 66°F 56°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 56°F 33°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 31°F Overcast Friday 43°F 27°F Overcast Saturday 48°F 33°F Overcast Sunday 53°F 42°F Drizzle: light Monday 59°F 51°F Drizzle: light

