AAA: TN Gas Prices Fall Four Cents Ahead of Thanksgiving

Gas prices across the state are once again moving less expensive, falling four cents, on average, ahead of what is expected to be a busy Thanksgiving travel week for Tennesseans. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.64, which is a penny more expensive than one month ago but seven cents less than one year ago.

“Today’s state gas price average is four cents cheaper than what drivers paid on Thanksgiving 2024 when a gallon of gasoline was $2.68 per gallon,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If gas prices across the state remain below this threshold, drivers in Tennessee could see the cheapest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2020, when the state gas price average was $1.89.”

National Gas Prices

As drivers prepare to hit the road for Thanksgiving in record numbers, gas prices are relatively steady compared to last week. The national average for a gallon of regular went down by a penny to $3.06. Despite the burst of gasoline demand that will occur during Thanksgiving week, overall demand is low this time of year, which helps keep pump prices down. The national average has seen few fluctuations in 2025 thanks to low crude oil prices and no major storms affecting Gulf Coast refineries.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand decreased from 9.02 million b/d last week to 8.52 million. Total domestic gasoline supply increased from 205.1 million barrels to 207.4 million. Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.3 million barrels per day.

National Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI fell $1.30 to settle at $59.44 a barrel. The EIA reports crude oil inventories decreased by 3.4 million barrels from the previous week. At 424.2 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Jackson ($2.69), Nashville ($2.67), Memphis ($2.67)

Least expensive metro markets – Clarksville ($2.55), Chattanooga ($2.56), Cleveland ($2.59)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.643 $2.644 $2.687 $2.630 $2.718 Chattanooga $2.563 $2.558 $2.630 $2.541 $2.674 Knoxville $2.636 $2.640 $2.688 $2.638 $2.658 Memphis $2.675 $2.672 $2.694 $2.662 $2.756 Nashville $2.678 $2.676 $2.750 $2.656 $2.761 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

