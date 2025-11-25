How to Get 50% Off Opryland’s ICE! Featuring ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

As part of its 42nd Annual A Country Christmas, Gaylord Opryland Resort will host three exclusive Nashville Nights on December 2, 9 & 16 for local residents of Davidson and adjoining counties (Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties). All day, residents can receive up to 50% off tickets to ICE! featuring “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Additionally, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on these dates at the Magnolia Portico, residents of the aforementioned counties are invited to enjoy a free cup of hot chocolate, a free scavenger hunt booklet, and to join in festive Christmas caroling with the resort’s caroling quartet at 6:30 p.m. with special guests including Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC (December 2 and 9 only); and actor Melissa Joan Hart will read “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (December 16 only). Proof of residency is required.

To spread even more holiday cheer, Gaylord Opryland will host a Holiday Puppy Adoption Event in partnership with Wags & Walks before Nashville Nights on Tuesday, December 2, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the resort’s Pinetop Village Tree Farm, located across from the signature ICE! attraction. Guests will have the opportunity to meet and interact with two litters of adorable rescue puppies, just in time to find their forever homes before Christmas. In celebration of this year’s ICE! theme, “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” beloved character Snoopy will be on-site for photo ops with guests and pups alike. Onsite adoptions will be available, and families can take home their new furry friend the same day. Please note: all household members must be present to finalize an adoption.

Here’s how it works. 50%* OFF DISCOUNT for ICE! featuring A Charlie Brown Christmas, all day Tuesdays, December 2, 9 & 16, 2025. Book online now with code NASHNIGHT25.

*Terms and Conditions: Offers valid for residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee only; proof of residency required. ICE! discount offers are not retroactive or combinable with other offers. Limit 10 ICE! tickets. Other restrictions may apply. Buy tickets here.

· Holiday Puppy Adoption: Tuesday, December 2, 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Pinetop Village Tree Farm (across from the ICE! holiday attraction).

· Caroling with Chris: Tuesday, December 2 & 9, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.at the Magnolia Portico. FREE event.

· Melissa Joan Hart book reading of “A Charlie Brown Christmas: Tuesday, December 16, at 6:30 p.m. FREE event.

