Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Studio Tenn’s Deathtrap
Friday-Sunday, February 6-8, 7 pm, 2 pm, 1 pm, 6 pm
Turner Theatre at The Factory at Franklin, 230 Franklin Road, Franklin
When a former student sends him a brilliant new script, Sidney sees his chance to reclaim the spotlight. But how far will he go to get his name back in lights? What follows is a deadly game of manipulation, deceit, and shocking twists that keeps audiences guessing until the final moment.
Find tickets here.
2Little Harpeth River Clean Up
Saturday, February 7, 9 am – 12 pm
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Gather together at the Brentwood Library before breaking off into teams to cover the 10-mile stretch of the Little Harpeth that flows through Brentwood. Joined by civic groups, businesses, scout troops, neighborhood HOAs, and other interested communities, you will remove litter, trash, and debris from the Little Harpeth River! Trash bags and tools provided by Keep Williamson Beautiful.
3Downtown Franklin Art Crawl
Friday, February 6, 6 pm – 9 pm
Downtown Franklin, Franklin
Stroll through Historic Downtown Franklin and experience a free, walkable night of local art, live music, and community connection. Discover new artists, meet makers, and support small businesses that stay open late for this monthly celebration of creativity.
4Make a Valentine at The Painted Plant
Saturday, February 7, 12 pm – 3 pm
2001 Campbell Station Parkway, Spring Hill
This Valentine’s Day, The Painted Plant and Amy’s Craft Club are hosting a FREE community craft event to create handmade paper flowers and cards for seniors in our community. All supplies provide-Balloon photo op-Door prizes and All ages welcome.
5Six the Musical at TPAC
Friday-Sunday, February 6-8, 7:30 pm, 2 pm, and 1 pm
TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power. This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.
SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.
Find tickets here.
