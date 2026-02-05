Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Six the Musical at TPAC

Friday-Sunday, February 6-8, 7:30 pm, 2 pm, and 1 pm

TPAC, 505 Deaderick Street, Nashville

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power. This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over.

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

Find tickets here.