Williamson Medical Celebrates Opening of New Postpartum Unit

Representatives from the Williamson Medical Center OB staff, the Williamson Health Foundation and other Williamson Health team members welcomed the first new parents and babies to the new postpartum unit this week with celebratory gift baskets assembled by Williamson Health Foundation volunteers and featuring a selection of items from the newly renovated hospital gift shop.

The baskets also included a handwritten welcome note from “More for You. Close to Home.” capital campaign co-chair Caroline Bryan and wife of country music star Luke Bryan.

The new postpartum space better complements Williamson Health’s award-winning obstetrics unit and family-centered approach and includes:

11 new welcoming postpartum rooms

A beautiful and bright color palette to encourage healing

Spacious rooms for family and friends to visit mother and baby

Functional, mom-friendly bathroom with walk-in shower, sink, toilet and shelves

Bigger, folding sofa for birthing partners to relax and lay down

New reclining rockers and recovery beds

In-room workstation, chair and wi-fi

State-of-the-art, 55-inch TVs doubling as an electronic whiteboard

Easily cast favorite audio content to the TV

Now on tap: movies, meditation and white noise choices

A brand-new nursery with private lactation space for nursing mothers

Oversized nursery viewing window with big step for little visitors

Enhanced education space for childbirth and breast-feeding classes

In addition to the new 11-bed postpartum unit and newborn nursery that opened earlier this week, additional forthcoming OB and NICU updates will include fully renovated and expanded Labor, Delivery and Recovery rooms and relocating the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to its own secure wing.

