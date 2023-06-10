Thompson’s Station Teen to Compete on American Ninja Warrior for the Third Time

Thompson’s Station teen Elijah Browning (most know him as ‘Elijah the Boss’) will be on Season 15 of American Ninja Warrior. This will be Elijah’s third appearance on the competition show. He was on Season 13 and 14 and was also chosen as one of 20 teens to compete on Season 12 in 2020. However, due to world events, he wasn’t able to compete on the abbreviated Season 12.

You can support Elijah’s Ninja Warrior journey this season by attending a watch party at The Spot Burgers and Beers in Spring Hill on June 19th. The watch party takes place at 7 pm and those who attend can also meet Elijah as you cheer on our local Ninja Warrior.

Elijah has been intrigued by Ninja Warrior since he was five years old when he first saw the Japanese version Sasuke on YouTube.

Fast forward to age nine where he met Franklin resident and former Ninja Warrior Travis Rosen at a surprise breakfast that fueled his interest in competing. Then at age 10, he began training with Rosen at Let it Shine which led to Elijah competing in National Ninja Warrior Leagues all over the country. In 2019, he won a championship title at the State Games of America.

American Ninja Warrior gave a synopsis of this year’s season.

“Season 15 of American Ninja Warrior returns with the most elite athletes in the country competing on the world’s most difficult obstacle courses. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, along with co-host Zuri Hall, are back to call the action as the ninjas make their way through the qualifying and semifinal rounds in Los Angeles before moving to the national finals in Las Vegas. With the biggest changes in show history, Season 15 will challenge the ninjas to race side-by-side and head-to-head across a high-stakes course with a spot in the national finals on the line. Additionally, the Mega Wall is even taller than before at 18½ feet and, for the first time ever, ninjas will need to complete all six obstacles in a designated time in order to earn a shot at the $10,000 prize. Also at stake is a top prize of $1 million for the fastest ninja who can conquer all four stages at the national finals.”

The Spot Burgers and Beers is located at 3011 Langford Drive, Spring Hill.