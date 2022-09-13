Williamson County Schools Breaks Reward Schools Record

Williamson County Schools has been named an Exemplary District, and a record-breaking 29 schools have been named Reward Schools in the 2021-22 Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) accountability report, as announced on Monday, September 12.

Being named an Exemplary District is the highest possible designation for school districts in Tennessee. Reward Schools are also recognized as some of the highest performing in the State. The district’s previous record of Reward Schools was 28 and was achieved in 2019.

“Our students, teachers and staff have put in so much hard work to earn these designations,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “This high level of achievement is indicative of the great things happening in our district. I know that our teachers will continue to help students learn and grow throughout the school year.”

District accountability is based on six indicators for all students and specific student groups: success rates in third through fifth grades, sixth through eighth grades and ninth through twelfth grades; chronic absenteeism rates; English language proficiency; and graduation rates.

When selecting Reward Schools, success rates, growth, chronic absenteeism rates, English language proficiency, graduation rates and Ready Graduate rates are all taken into account.

Congratulations to the district’s Reward Schools:

Allendale Elementary

Bethesda Elementary

Brentwood High

Brentwood Middle

Clovercroft Elementary

Creekside Elementary

Crockett Elementary

Fairview High

Franklin High

Page High

Page Middle

Heritage Middle

Hunters Bend Elementary

Independence High

Jordan Elementary

Kenrose Elementary

Lipscomb Elementary

Mill Creek Elementary

Mill Creek Middle

Nolensville Elementary

Nolensville High

Ravenwood High

Renaissance High

Spring Station Middle

Summit High

Sunset Middle

Trinity Elementary

Walnut Grove Elementary

Woodland Middle

