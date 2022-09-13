Refresh Your Wardrobe with these Fall 2022 Trends

Crisp Autumn days are coming which means it is time to break out those cozy sweaters and boots, but a new season means new trends. Brentwood Place has clothing in all the newest styles for you to be Insta-ready this fall! Follow along on the predicted trends for Fall 2022.

Leather

Leather can be styled either edgy or elegant, and the ever-classic black leather jacket is a closet staple. This fall, expect tons of different leather colors in a variety of pieces. Burnt sienna leather pants along with caramel-colored leather jackets are currently trending on Pinterest.

Eco-friendly, vegan leather allows for a color wheel of leather look-alike clothing that will WOW without breaking the bank. Keep an eye out for colored “leather” to spice up any outfit this season.

Chunky leather boots are in. A versatile leather Chelsea boot is trending this fall. Their thick soles and ankle height are perfect to dress up or down and can be styled with virtually any outfit.

Knits

You can barely think about fall without thinking of pumpkin patches and cozy knit sweaters. This season, it’s all about the oversized knits. Thick cable knit sweaters in neutral colors are the perfect go-to for autumn.

Looking for the ultimate Fall 2022 cozy outfit? Grab an oversized knit sweater, throw on some leggings, add your chunky Chelsea boots, and top your outfit off with a knit beanie. You’ll be photo ready for falling leaves, PSLs, and Autumn festivals.

Houndstooth

A cousin to plaid, a pattern we see a lot of in the fall, is houndstooth. As we see with many patterns, houndstooth has made its way back into popularity. In addition to the classic black and white pattern, we will likely see in houndstooth a variety of bright and bold colors and iterations.

For a preppy fall look, wear a classic black and white houndstooth skirt with a black turtleneck and accessorize with any color beret.

Moody Florals

Expect to see plenty of moody florals filling up your timeline from your favorite fashion influencers this season. Don’t be hesitant to think outside of the box with this pattern, think emerald greens and deep Bordeaux foliage rather than your typical bright bouquet that we normally see in spring.

Pair a moody floral dress with a classic leather jacket for a date night, perfect for dinner and a movie!

