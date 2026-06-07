6/7/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with Dense Drizzle, High 79, Low 72, Winds Up to 8.8 mph

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – A swath of heavy rainfall is expected to set up across Middle TN Monday. Confidence is low on exact placing, but confidence is high that atmospheric conditions will be favorable for heavy rainfall. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect from June 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM until June 9, 2026, at 1:00 AM, due to the potential for flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 77.5°F, with a light wind from the southeast at 5.7 mph. Conditions are overcast with no current precipitation reported.

Today’s high is forecasted to reach 78.8°F, with a low of 66.2°F. Winds may gust up to 8.8 mph, and there is a 42% chance of precipitation, with expected totals around 0.09 in, primarily in the form of dense drizzle.

For tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 72.7°F, with winds easing to a maximum of 7.5 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases to 19%, and overcast conditions are expected to persist.

Residents should remain cautious of potential flooding and stay updated as conditions may change throughout the evening.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 66°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 2.5 (Low) Precip 42% chance · 0.09 in Now 78°F · feels 84°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: dense Monday 75°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 79°F 70°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 85°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 84°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Friday 84°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 85°F 68°F Overcast

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