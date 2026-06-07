6/7/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with Daytime High 79, Current Temp 77, Light Drizzle Expected T…

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – A swath of heavy rainfall is expected to set up across Middle TN Monday. Confidence is low on exact placing, but confidence is high that atmospheric conditions will be favorable for heavy rainfall. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from June 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM to June 9, 2026, at 1:00 AM, due to the potential for flooding from excessive rainfall.

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 76.8°F with an overcast sky. Winds are from the south at 8.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.6°F and a low of 66.2°F, with a precipitation chance of 53%, resulting in a light drizzle accumulating to 0.01 in. For tonight, expect cloudy conditions with a low of 71.2°F. Winds are forecasted to decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.7 mph, and precipitation chance drops to 21%.

Please remain alert to the Moderate Flood Watch, which indicates the possibility of flooding due to excessive rainfall in the area. Stay tuned for updates and take appropriate precautions.

Today's Details High 79°F Low 66°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 2.5 (Low) Precip 53% chance · 0.01 in Now 77°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: light Monday 85°F 71°F Rain: heavy Tuesday 79°F 70°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 85°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 84°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Friday 84°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 85°F 68°F Overcast

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