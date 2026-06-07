Home Weather 6/7/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with Daytime High 79, Current Temp...

6/7/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued; Overcast with Daytime High 79, Current Temp 77, Light Drizzle Expected T…

By
Source Staff
-
Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN…From Monday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – A swath of heavy rainfall is expected to set up across Middle TN Monday. Confidence is low on exact placing, but confidence is high that atmospheric conditions will be favorable for heavy rainfall. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-06-08T11:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-06-09T01:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from June 8, 2026, at 11:00 AM to June 9, 2026, at 1:00 AM, due to the potential for flooding from excessive rainfall.

Currently in Williamson County, the temperature is 76.8°F with an overcast sky. Winds are from the south at 8.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 78.6°F and a low of 66.2°F, with a precipitation chance of 53%, resulting in a light drizzle accumulating to 0.01 in. For tonight, expect cloudy conditions with a low of 71.2°F. Winds are forecasted to decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.7 mph, and precipitation chance drops to 21%.

Please remain alert to the Moderate Flood Watch, which indicates the possibility of flooding due to excessive rainfall in the area. Stay tuned for updates and take appropriate precautions.

Today's Details

High
79°F
Low
66°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
2.5 (Low)
Precip
53% chance · 0.01 in
Now
77°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 79°F 66°F Drizzle: light
Monday 85°F 71°F Rain: heavy
Tuesday 79°F 70°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 85°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 84°F 69°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 84°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 85°F 68°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×