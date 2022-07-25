Williamson County Property Transfers July 5

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for July 5-8, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$76,311,093.00Tollgate Village Sec 33Tollgate BlvdThompsons Station37179
$955,000.004715 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$1,400,000.00Hall Alex2696 Pantall RdThompsons Station37179
$6,500,000.00Oman852 Anna James CtBrentwood37027
$1,400,000.00Horton HwyArrington37014
$620,000.00Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3309 Walpole CtNolensville37135
$757,000.00Rogersshire Sec 5222 Bancroft CvFranklin37064
$450,000.00Carondelet Sec 4803 Shenandoah DrBrentwood37027
$417,360.00Forrest Crossing Sec 1101 Forrest Crossing Blvd 105bFranklin37064
$899,999.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec144017 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$1,335,663.00Scales Farmstead Ph11016 Lawson LnNolensville37135
$1,250,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph11012 Lawson LnNolensville37135
$975,000.00Trace End Est Sec 1113 Trace End DrFranklin37069
$1,300,000.00Keystone Sec 51454 Ridley DrFranklin37064
$605,700.00Copper Ridge Ph5409 Delwood CtSpring Hill37174
$644,900.00Mckays Mill Sec 301922 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$935,000.00Brittain Downs Ph1 Addition1248 Plumeria PlaceNolensville37135
$4,200,000.00Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec27060 Lanceleaf DrCollege Grove37046
$290,000.007353 Horn Tavern RdBrentwood37027
$950,000.00Liberty Place Bus Park8115 Isabella Ln #6Brentwood37027
$1,510,000.00Brenthaven Sec 7-a8109 Shady PlBrentwood37027
$462,500.00Through The Green Sec21630 Shadow Green DrFranklin37064
$1,000,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park150 Wise RdFranklin37064
$3,499,000.00Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec21501 Amesbury LnFranklin37069
$959,900.00Mckays Mill Sec 183029 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$515,000.00Brentwood Pointe Sec 31245 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$937,551.00Brixworth Ph6a2901 Hurt RdSpring Hill37174
$669,500.00Craig David Matt4872 Bethesda RdThompsons Station37179
$450,000.00Western Woods Village Sec2 Ph2 & Sec37520 Nathaniel Woods BlvdFairview37062
$3,851,438.00Broad Oaks1292 Broad Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$1,300,000.00Mcdaniel Farms Sec26563 Windmill DrCollege Grove37046
$1,160,811.00Littlebury Sec23309 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,050,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1305 Richmond PlaceFranklin37064
$440,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 13302 Haynes DrSpring Hill37174
$779,000.00Berry Farms Town Center Sec 15003 Captain Freeman PkwyFranklin37064
$550,000.00Deervalley Downs Ph37510 Beechnut WayFairview37062
$1,543,940.00Allston East329 S Royal Oaks BlvdFranklin37064
$825,000.00Polk Place Sec 3117 Polk Place DrFranklin37064
$1,350,000.00Westhaven Sec 419172 Keats StFranklin37064
$3,500,000.00Annandale Sec 3395 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027
$1,400,000.00Belle Vista Sec 3134 Azalea LnFranklin37064
$1,000,000.00Country Club Est508 Meadowlark LnBrentwood37027
$640,000.00Wades Grove Sec18a6008 Spade DrSpring Hill37174
$835,000.00Brenthaven Sec 58107 Devens DrBrentwood37027
$1,325,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12240 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$901,500.00Annecy Ph12210 Broadway StNolensville37135
$2,372,186.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41601 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$475,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 21313 Branchside CtThompsons Station37179
$677,125.00Audubon Cove7412 Hemen WayFairview37062
$2,050,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 99133 Saddlebow DrBrentwood37027
$475,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 21310 Robert E Lee LnBrentwood37027
$500,000.00Grove Sec78567 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$737,815.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47609 Bussing PassCollege Grove37046
$2,550,000.00Belle Glen404 Belle Glen LnBrentwood37027
$1,975,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 71505 Kimberleigh CtFranklin37069
$689,900.00Bluebird Hollow Ph11816 Witt Way DrSpring Hill37174
$365,700.00Dogwood Hills7113 Robinson DrFairview37062
$500,000.00Brownstones Office Condos3325 Aspen Grove Dr #102Franklin37067
$4,150,000.00Country Club Est7011 Country Club DrArrington37014
$420,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 122503 Euclid DrSpring Hill37174
$1,985,000.00Westhaven Sec52930 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$845,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 49708 Tanglewood LnBrentwood37027
$740,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153235 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$555,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec86030 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,650,000.00Kings Chapel Sec84601 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$420,000.00West Meade Sec 31315 Robin Hill RdFranklin37064
$331,000.00Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2408 Cashmere DrThompsons Station37179
$1,350,000.00Holly Tree Farms Ph 21052 Holly Tree Farms RdBrentwood37027
$2,850,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 51405 Willowbrooke CirFranklin37069
$875,000.00Walnut Ridge Sec 16762 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$905,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b2674 Paddock Park DrThompsons Station37179
$890,585.00Falls Grove Sec78008 Carderock Springs DrCollege Grove37046
$440,000.00Parkside @ Aspen Grove3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-10Franklin37067
$1,850,000.00Brienz Valley Sec32235 Brienz Valley DrFranklin37064
$2,500,000.00Westhaven Sec 131602 Championship BlvdFranklin37067
$2,100,000.006992 Giles Hill RdCollege Grove37046
$480,000.00Wyngate Est Ph 11922 Kent LnSpring Hill37174
$533,000.00Dartford Ph22033 Sercy DrSpring Hill37174
$512,295.00Wynwood Park Ph17103 Frances StFairview37062
$710,000.00Greenway Trace5915 Kaci LnFranklin37064
$450,000.00Nolen Mill Ph1412 Lively WayNolensville37135
$1,750,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 41215 Montpier DrFranklin37069
$400,000.00Thompson Robert2705 Owl Hollow RdFranklin37064
$204,779.00Stephens Valley Sec71209 Luckett RdNashville37221
$670,000.00Franklin Green Sec 103160 Langley DrFranklin37064
$1,104,433.00Natures Landing4030 Natures Landing DrFranklin37064
$670,000.00Jeffries Fred8569 Taliaferro RdEagleville37060
$204,779.00Stephens Valley Sec71213 Luckett RdFranklin37064
$825,000.00Westhaven Section 21346 Byron WayFranklin37064
$2,180,000.00Mcgavock Farms Sec 45158 Hereford CtBrentwood37027
$360,000.00Cochran Trace Sec 12800 Mckissack CtSpring Hill37174
$3,425,000.00Haley Ind Park Ph 17136 Nolensville RdNolensville37135
$835,000.00Benevento Ph 21040 Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$2,750,000.00Morgan Farms Sec31805 Camborne PlaceBrentwood37027
$429,000.00Maplewood Sec 3-a685 Watson Branch DrFranklin37064
$610,000.00Morningside Sec 77066 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$700,000.00Wades Grove Sec83051 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$260,000.00New Hope Estates7173 New Hope RdFairview37062
$530,000.00Twin Oaks1504 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$1,258,000.001705 Wilkes LnSpring Hill37174
$690,000.00Morningside Sec 67050 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$970,000.00Sneed Forest Sec 22509 Hillsboro RdFranklin37069
$1,200,000.006923 Cross Keys RdCollege Grove37046
$1,000,000.00Brookfield Sec 129660 Boswell CtBrentwood37027
$751,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b464 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$1,300,000.00Summerlyn Sec1420 Larkhill LnNolensville37135
$724,999.00Willowvale Sec 25010 Keeley DrSpring Hill37174
$385,000.00Carriage Park Condos209 Yarmouth CtFranklin37064
$1,417,872.00Kings Chapel Sec114715 Woodrow PlaceArrington37014
$230,000.00Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$685,000.00Temple Hills Sec 4212 Baltusrol RdFranklin37069
$1,301,999.00Westhaven Sec596046 Camberley StFranklin37064
$810,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec C235 Stonehaven CirFranklin37064
$2,867,270.00Windstone Ph 2844 Windstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,589,500.00Blackberry Estates2012 Blackberry Estates DrThompsons Station37179
$6,110,590.00Woodlands TownhomesGrey Oak Pvt LnFranklin37064
$319,000.00Bogle Wayne7920 Daugherty-capley RdFranklin37069
$549,999.00Falcon Creek Sec 13014 Bent Tree RdFranklin37067
$1,090,000.00Saratoga Hills Sec 29306 Chesapeake DrBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec11484 Avon River RdFranklin37064
$1,225,000.00Burghley Place624 Burghley LnFranklin37064
$470,000.00Andover Sec 1642 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$3,828,000.00Kemp4563 Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$1,470,000.00St Marlow Sec1Duquette DrFranklin37064

