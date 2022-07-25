Williamson County Property Transfers July 5

See where houses and property sold for July 5-8, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $76,311,093.00 Tollgate Village Sec 33 Tollgate Blvd Thompsons Station 37179 $955,000.00 4715 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000.00 Hall Alex 2696 Pantall Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $6,500,000.00 Oman 852 Anna James Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000.00 Horton Hwy Arrington 37014 $620,000.00 Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3 309 Walpole Ct Nolensville 37135 $757,000.00 Rogersshire Sec 5 222 Bancroft Cv Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Carondelet Sec 4 803 Shenandoah Dr Brentwood 37027 $417,360.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 1 101 Forrest Crossing Blvd 105b Franklin 37064 $899,999.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 4017 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,335,663.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1016 Lawson Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph1 1012 Lawson Ln Nolensville 37135 $975,000.00 Trace End Est Sec 1 113 Trace End Dr Franklin 37069 $1,300,000.00 Keystone Sec 5 1454 Ridley Dr Franklin 37064 $605,700.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 409 Delwood Ct Spring Hill 37174 $644,900.00 Mckays Mill Sec 30 1922 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $935,000.00 Brittain Downs Ph1 Addition 1248 Plumeria Place Nolensville 37135 $4,200,000.00 Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2 7060 Lanceleaf Dr College Grove 37046 $290,000.00 7353 Horn Tavern Rd Brentwood 37027 $950,000.00 Liberty Place Bus Park 8115 Isabella Ln #6 Brentwood 37027 $1,510,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 7-a 8109 Shady Pl Brentwood 37027 $462,500.00 Through The Green Sec2 1630 Shadow Green Dr Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park 150 Wise Rd Franklin 37064 $3,499,000.00 Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2 1501 Amesbury Ln Franklin 37069 $959,900.00 Mckays Mill Sec 18 3029 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $515,000.00 Brentwood Pointe Sec 3 1245 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $937,551.00 Brixworth Ph6a 2901 Hurt Rd Spring Hill 37174 $669,500.00 Craig David Matt 4872 Bethesda Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $450,000.00 Western Woods Village Sec2 Ph2 & Sec3 7520 Nathaniel Woods Blvd Fairview 37062 $3,851,438.00 Broad Oaks 1292 Broad Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,300,000.00 Mcdaniel Farms Sec2 6563 Windmill Dr College Grove 37046 $1,160,811.00 Littlebury Sec2 3309 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,050,000.00 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 305 Richmond Place Franklin 37064 $440,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 1 3302 Haynes Dr Spring Hill 37174 $779,000.00 Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1 5003 Captain Freeman Pkwy Franklin 37064 $550,000.00 Deervalley Downs Ph3 7510 Beechnut Way Fairview 37062 $1,543,940.00 Allston East 329 S Royal Oaks Blvd Franklin 37064 $825,000.00 Polk Place Sec 3 117 Polk Place Dr Franklin 37064 $1,350,000.00 Westhaven Sec 41 9172 Keats St Franklin 37064 $3,500,000.00 Annandale Sec 3 395 Jones Pkwy Brentwood 37027 $1,400,000.00 Belle Vista Sec 3 134 Azalea Ln Franklin 37064 $1,000,000.00 Country Club Est 508 Meadowlark Ln Brentwood 37027 $640,000.00 Wades Grove Sec18a 6008 Spade Dr Spring Hill 37174 $835,000.00 Brenthaven Sec 5 8107 Devens Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,325,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2240 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $901,500.00 Annecy Ph1 2210 Broadway St Nolensville 37135 $2,372,186.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1601 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 2 1313 Branchside Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $677,125.00 Audubon Cove 7412 Hemen Way Fairview 37062 $2,050,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 9 9133 Saddlebow Dr Brentwood 37027 $475,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 2 1310 Robert E Lee Ln Brentwood 37027 $500,000.00 Grove Sec7 8567 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $737,815.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7609 Bussing Pass College Grove 37046 $2,550,000.00 Belle Glen 404 Belle Glen Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,975,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 7 1505 Kimberleigh Ct Franklin 37069 $689,900.00 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 1816 Witt Way Dr Spring Hill 37174 $365,700.00 Dogwood Hills 7113 Robinson Dr Fairview 37062 $500,000.00 Brownstones Office Condos 3325 Aspen Grove Dr #102 Franklin 37067 $4,150,000.00 Country Club Est 7011 Country Club Dr Arrington 37014 $420,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 12 2503 Euclid Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,985,000.00 Westhaven Sec52 930 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $845,000.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 4 9708 Tanglewood Ln Brentwood 37027 $740,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3235 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $555,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec8 6030 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,650,000.00 Kings Chapel Sec8 4601 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $420,000.00 West Meade Sec 3 1315 Robin Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $331,000.00 Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2 408 Cashmere Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,350,000.00 Holly Tree Farms Ph 2 1052 Holly Tree Farms Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,850,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 5 1405 Willowbrooke Cir Franklin 37069 $875,000.00 Walnut Ridge Sec 1 6762 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $905,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b 2674 Paddock Park Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $890,585.00 Falls Grove Sec7 8008 Carderock Springs Dr College Grove 37046 $440,000.00 Parkside @ Aspen Grove 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-10 Franklin 37067 $1,850,000.00 Brienz Valley Sec3 2235 Brienz Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $2,500,000.00 Westhaven Sec 13 1602 Championship Blvd Franklin 37067 $2,100,000.00 6992 Giles Hill Rd College Grove 37046 $480,000.00 Wyngate Est Ph 1 1922 Kent Ln Spring Hill 37174 $533,000.00 Dartford Ph2 2033 Sercy Dr Spring Hill 37174 $512,295.00 Wynwood Park Ph1 7103 Frances St Fairview 37062 $710,000.00 Greenway Trace 5915 Kaci Ln Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Nolen Mill Ph1 412 Lively Way Nolensville 37135 $1,750,000.00 Montpier Farms Sec 4 1215 Montpier Dr Franklin 37069 $400,000.00 Thompson Robert 2705 Owl Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $204,779.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1209 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $670,000.00 Franklin Green Sec 10 3160 Langley Dr Franklin 37064 $1,104,433.00 Natures Landing 4030 Natures Landing Dr Franklin 37064 $670,000.00 Jeffries Fred 8569 Taliaferro Rd Eagleville 37060 $204,779.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1213 Luckett Rd Franklin 37064 $825,000.00 Westhaven Section 21 346 Byron Way Franklin 37064 $2,180,000.00 Mcgavock Farms Sec 4 5158 Hereford Ct Brentwood 37027 $360,000.00 Cochran Trace Sec 1 2800 Mckissack Ct Spring Hill 37174 $3,425,000.00 Haley Ind Park Ph 1 7136 Nolensville Rd Nolensville 37135 $835,000.00 Benevento Ph 2 1040 Maleventum Way Spring Hill 37174 $2,750,000.00 Morgan Farms Sec3 1805 Camborne Place Brentwood 37027 $429,000.00 Maplewood Sec 3-a 685 Watson Branch Dr Franklin 37064 $610,000.00 Morningside Sec 7 7066 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $700,000.00 Wades Grove Sec8 3051 Foust Dr Spring Hill 37174 $260,000.00 New Hope Estates 7173 New Hope Rd Fairview 37062 $530,000.00 Twin Oaks 1504 Birchwood Cir Franklin 37064 $1,258,000.00 1705 Wilkes Ln Spring Hill 37174 $690,000.00 Morningside Sec 6 7050 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $970,000.00 Sneed Forest Sec 2 2509 Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37069 $1,200,000.00 6923 Cross Keys Rd College Grove 37046 $1,000,000.00 Brookfield Sec 12 9660 Boswell Ct Brentwood 37027 $751,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b 464 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $1,300,000.00 Summerlyn Sec1 420 Larkhill Ln Nolensville 37135 $724,999.00 Willowvale Sec 2 5010 Keeley Dr Spring Hill 37174 $385,000.00 Carriage Park Condos 209 Yarmouth Ct Franklin 37064 $1,417,872.00 Kings Chapel Sec11 4715 Woodrow Place Arrington 37014 $230,000.00 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $685,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 4 212 Baltusrol Rd Franklin 37069 $1,301,999.00 Westhaven Sec59 6046 Camberley St Franklin 37064 $810,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec C 235 Stonehaven Cir Franklin 37064 $2,867,270.00 Windstone Ph 2 844 Windstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,589,500.00 Blackberry Estates 2012 Blackberry Estates Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $6,110,590.00 Woodlands Townhomes Grey Oak Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $319,000.00 Bogle Wayne 7920 Daugherty-capley Rd Franklin 37069 $549,999.00 Falcon Creek Sec 1 3014 Bent Tree Rd Franklin 37067 $1,090,000.00 Saratoga Hills Sec 2 9306 Chesapeake Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec11 484 Avon River Rd Franklin 37064 $1,225,000.00 Burghley Place 624 Burghley Ln Franklin 37064 $470,000.00 Andover Sec 1 642 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $3,828,000.00 Kemp 4563 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $1,470,000.00 St Marlow Sec1 Duquette Dr Franklin 37064