Williamson County Property Transfers July 5

See where houses and property sold for July 5-8, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$76,311,093.00
|Tollgate Village Sec 33
|Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$955,000.00
|4715 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000.00
|Hall Alex
|2696 Pantall Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$6,500,000.00
|Oman
|852 Anna James Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000.00
|Horton Hwy
|Arrington
|37014
|$620,000.00
|Mcfarlin Woods Sec 3
|309 Walpole Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$757,000.00
|Rogersshire Sec 5
|222 Bancroft Cv
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 4
|803 Shenandoah Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$417,360.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 1
|101 Forrest Crossing Blvd 105b
|Franklin
|37064
|$899,999.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|4017 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,335,663.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1016 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,250,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph1
|1012 Lawson Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$975,000.00
|Trace End Est Sec 1
|113 Trace End Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000.00
|Keystone Sec 5
|1454 Ridley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$605,700.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|409 Delwood Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$644,900.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 30
|1922 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$935,000.00
|Brittain Downs Ph1 Addition
|1248 Plumeria Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,200,000.00
|Hideaway @ Arrington Ph1 Sec2
|7060 Lanceleaf Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$290,000.00
|7353 Horn Tavern Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$950,000.00
|Liberty Place Bus Park
|8115 Isabella Ln #6
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,510,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 7-a
|8109 Shady Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$462,500.00
|Through The Green Sec2
|1630 Shadow Green Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|150 Wise Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,499,000.00
|Preserve @ Echo Estates Sec2
|1501 Amesbury Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$959,900.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 18
|3029 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$515,000.00
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 3
|1245 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$937,551.00
|Brixworth Ph6a
|2901 Hurt Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$669,500.00
|Craig David Matt
|4872 Bethesda Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$450,000.00
|Western Woods Village Sec2 Ph2 & Sec3
|7520 Nathaniel Woods Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$3,851,438.00
|Broad Oaks
|1292 Broad Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000.00
|Mcdaniel Farms Sec2
|6563 Windmill Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,160,811.00
|Littlebury Sec2
|3309 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,050,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1
|305 Richmond Place
|Franklin
|37064
|$440,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 1
|3302 Haynes Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$779,000.00
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec 1
|5003 Captain Freeman Pkwy
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000.00
|Deervalley Downs Ph3
|7510 Beechnut Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,543,940.00
|Allston East
|329 S Royal Oaks Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Polk Place Sec 3
|117 Polk Place Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,350,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 41
|9172 Keats St
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,500,000.00
|Annandale Sec 3
|395 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,400,000.00
|Belle Vista Sec 3
|134 Azalea Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,000,000.00
|Country Club Est
|508 Meadowlark Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$640,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec18a
|6008 Spade Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$835,000.00
|Brenthaven Sec 5
|8107 Devens Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,325,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2240 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$901,500.00
|Annecy Ph1
|2210 Broadway St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,372,186.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1601 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 2
|1313 Branchside Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$677,125.00
|Audubon Cove
|7412 Hemen Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,050,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 9
|9133 Saddlebow Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$475,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 2
|1310 Robert E Lee Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$500,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8567 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$737,815.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7609 Bussing Pass
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,550,000.00
|Belle Glen
|404 Belle Glen Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,975,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 7
|1505 Kimberleigh Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$689,900.00
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1
|1816 Witt Way Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$365,700.00
|Dogwood Hills
|7113 Robinson Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$500,000.00
|Brownstones Office Condos
|3325 Aspen Grove Dr #102
|Franklin
|37067
|$4,150,000.00
|Country Club Est
|7011 Country Club Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$420,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 12
|2503 Euclid Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,985,000.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|930 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$845,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 4
|9708 Tanglewood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$740,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3235 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$555,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|6030 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,650,000.00
|Kings Chapel Sec8
|4601 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$420,000.00
|West Meade Sec 3
|1315 Robin Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$331,000.00
|Cherry Glen Condo Sec 2
|408 Cashmere Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,350,000.00
|Holly Tree Farms Ph 2
|1052 Holly Tree Farms Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,850,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 5
|1405 Willowbrooke Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$875,000.00
|Walnut Ridge Sec 1
|6762 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$905,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec8b
|2674 Paddock Park Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$890,585.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|8008 Carderock Springs Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$440,000.00
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #c-10
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,850,000.00
|Brienz Valley Sec3
|2235 Brienz Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,500,000.00
|Westhaven Sec 13
|1602 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,100,000.00
|6992 Giles Hill Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$480,000.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 1
|1922 Kent Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$533,000.00
|Dartford Ph2
|2033 Sercy Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$512,295.00
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7103 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$710,000.00
|Greenway Trace
|5915 Kaci Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Nolen Mill Ph1
|412 Lively Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,750,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 4
|1215 Montpier Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$400,000.00
|Thompson Robert
|2705 Owl Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$204,779.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1209 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$670,000.00
|Franklin Green Sec 10
|3160 Langley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,104,433.00
|Natures Landing
|4030 Natures Landing Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000.00
|Jeffries Fred
|8569 Taliaferro Rd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$204,779.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1213 Luckett Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$825,000.00
|Westhaven Section 21
|346 Byron Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,180,000.00
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 4
|5158 Hereford Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$360,000.00
|Cochran Trace Sec 1
|2800 Mckissack Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,425,000.00
|Haley Ind Park Ph 1
|7136 Nolensville Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$835,000.00
|Benevento Ph 2
|1040 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,750,000.00
|Morgan Farms Sec3
|1805 Camborne Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|$429,000.00
|Maplewood Sec 3-a
|685 Watson Branch Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$610,000.00
|Morningside Sec 7
|7066 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$700,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec8
|3051 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$260,000.00
|New Hope Estates
|7173 New Hope Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$530,000.00
|Twin Oaks
|1504 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,258,000.00
|1705 Wilkes Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$690,000.00
|Morningside Sec 6
|7050 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$970,000.00
|Sneed Forest Sec 2
|2509 Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,200,000.00
|6923 Cross Keys Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,000,000.00
|Brookfield Sec 12
|9660 Boswell Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$751,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 8-b
|464 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,300,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec1
|420 Larkhill Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$724,999.00
|Willowvale Sec 2
|5010 Keeley Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$385,000.00
|Carriage Park Condos
|209 Yarmouth Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,417,872.00
|Kings Chapel Sec11
|4715 Woodrow Place
|Arrington
|37014
|$230,000.00
|Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$685,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 4
|212 Baltusrol Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,301,999.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|6046 Camberley St
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec C
|235 Stonehaven Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,867,270.00
|Windstone Ph 2
|844 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,589,500.00
|Blackberry Estates
|2012 Blackberry Estates Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$6,110,590.00
|Woodlands Townhomes
|Grey Oak Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$319,000.00
|Bogle Wayne
|7920 Daugherty-capley Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$549,999.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 1
|3014 Bent Tree Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,090,000.00
|Saratoga Hills Sec 2
|9306 Chesapeake Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec11
|484 Avon River Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,225,000.00
|Burghley Place
|624 Burghley Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|642 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,828,000.00
|Kemp
|4563 Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,470,000.00
|St Marlow Sec1
|Duquette Dr
|Franklin
|37064