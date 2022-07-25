OBITUARY: Molly Boone Griggs

Mrs. Molly Boone Griggs passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 23, 2022, she was 56 years old.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ben Charles Boone.

She is survived by her loving mother, Pauline Boone; her beloved husband of 29 years, Bryan Griggs; cherished children, Ben T. Griggs, Brittany Hartsock and her husband Houston; adored grandchildren, Elizabeth Collom and Peyton Wood.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home from 4 – 8 PM. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11 am at Rolling Hills Community Church, 1810 Columbia Blvd. Franklin, TN.

Please note that it is the wishes of Molly to be celebrated, please help us by wearing bright colors to show the love for life that you share with Molly.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Justice and Mercy Mission Fund at Rolling Hills Community Church, https://justiceandmercy.org/

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN : (615) 794-2289: www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/