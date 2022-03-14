Williamson County Emergency Management Names Jill Burgin as New External Affairs Officer

Williamson County Emergency Management (WCEMA) is excited to announce Jill Burgin as the new External Affairs Officer for the agency.

Burgin, a deep-rooted Williamson County resident, comes to WCEMA from The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County as their Director of Advocacy and Government Relations and has over 15 years of previous communications experience as a journalist. She also served as the Mayor of Brentwood from 2017 to 2019.

“We are extremely grateful to have Jill on our team,” says WCEMA Director Todd Horton, “She has served Williamson County in many capacities, as a journalist, public servant, and advocate over the years. We know that she will do the same in her new role with WCEMA; communicating before, during, and after disasters that impact our community.”

Burgin has a master’s degree from Vanderbilt University, in English Education. She also has a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Memphis in Journalism.