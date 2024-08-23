Weekend Weather 8-23-25-2024 Heat Returns

The long term shows hot and dry pattern for the foreseeable future and the return of temps around 100 to start the week.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
