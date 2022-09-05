WEATHER 9-5-6,2022 Flood Watch Still In Effect

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 234 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-052000- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-220906T0000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Woodbury, Ashland City, Byrdstown, Springfield, Smithville, New Johnsonville, Cookeville, Kingston Springs, Goodlettsville, Livingston, Columbia, Allardt, Erin, Sparta, Mount Juliet, McMinnville, Waynesboro, Gallatin, Clarksville, South Carthage, Lewisburg, Tullahoma, Centerville, Celina, La Vergne, Lafayette, Nashville, Jamestown, Tennessee Ridge, Coalmont, McEwen, Lawrenceburg, Gordonsville, Dover, Shelbyville, Murfreesboro, Altamont, Franklin, Linden, Manchester, Hartsville, Gainesboro, Crossville, Waverly, Brentwood, Lobelville, Lebanon, Pulaski, Smyrna, Clifton, Spencer, Dickson, Carthage, Hohenwald, and Hendersonville 234 AM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - While the last 12 hours have been fairly rain-free, many areas in Middle TN remain saturated. A quick 1 to 3 inches in any given area could cause flash flooding issues this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Labor Day A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

For your close to home forecast find your county here