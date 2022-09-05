Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 5, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 5, 2022.
Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for August 15-19, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Happy Labor Day! Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in September to pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. Read more.
Puffy Cotton Candy, locally owned by Franklin residents – the Curtis family, will open at the CoolSprings Galleria this October. Read more.
Dirt.com reported Cyrus sold the home without it going on the market. Purchasing the homestead in 2017 for $5.8 million, it sold for $14.5 million. Read more.