Today’s Top 5 Stories: September 5, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for September 5, 2022.

1The Factory at Franklin Uncovers Artifacts During Renovation

The Factory at Franklin
photos from The Factory/Donna Vissman

Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers August 15

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for August 15-19, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

35 Interesting Labor Day Facts

Happy Labor Day! Labor Day is observed on the first Monday in September to pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers. Read more.

4There’s a New Cotton Candy Store Set to Open in CoolSprings Galleria

Puffy Cotton Candy
photo from Puffy Cotton Candy

Puffy Cotton Candy, locally owned by Franklin residents – the Curtis family, will open at the CoolSprings Galleria this October. Read more.

5Miley Cyrus Sells Franklin Home for $14.5 Million

photo from Shutterstock

Dirt.com reported Cyrus sold the home without it going on the market. Purchasing the homestead in 2017 for $5.8 million, it sold for $14.5 million. Read more.

