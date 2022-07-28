WCS Tentative Schedules Now Available on Skyward

Families and students may now log in to Skyward and see tentative schedules for the 2022-23 school year with the understanding that schedules may change before August 5.

Using their account, families can access their child’s information from multiple teachers. Teacher grade books, report cards, calendar-related information, schedules, messages from teachers, conference notifications and academic history are all available on Skyward. Due to enrollment and potential staffing adjustments, class schedules will not be final until the first day of school.

Back-to-school forms for the 2022-23 school year are also available on Skyward. Pay close attention to step six, the Technology Form. Be sure to mark “I allow” in the Acceptance of Guidelines area for your student to be able to access Classlink as well as digital resources.

Information on Skyward is only available to account holders. Usernames and passwords for existing accounts will remain the same, and families may click on the “Forgot your Login/Password” link on the Skyward login screen to retrieve their information. Families without an account should contact their child’s school.

Students have their own accounts, so parents do not need to share their usernames and passwords. For extra convenience, families may download Skyward’s mobile app.

