WCS Across the Board – July 21, 2022

The Williamson County School Board held a special-called meeting Thursday, July 21, 2022, to review Founders Classical Academy’s charter school application for a final time. The Board voted 9-0 to approve the review committee’s decision to deny the application. The Board previously voted to approve the committee’s decision to deny the initial application at its April 18 meeting.

During his report, Superintendent Jason Golden presented the work of the review committee. WCS Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools Dr. Leigh Webb reviewed the committee’s timeline, the approval and denial process and the decisions made by the committee members.

The Board meeting in its entirety may be viewed on the WC-TV YouTube channel.

The School Board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, August 15, at 6:30 p.m.